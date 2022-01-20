Flavia Vento and love with self-styled Tom Cruise: “Sometimes I think: what if it was really him?”

“Sometimes I think: what if it was really him?“. Flavia Vento go back to talking about the self-styled one Tom Cruise with whom she had a virtual relationship, convinced that it was really the Hollywood star who wrote them. The plot of the facts follows the classic script of love scams we hear about it too often now: he writes to her, they talk, they talk without ever seeing each other and when she offers to join him to meet, the request for money appears. And the house of cards collapses. In an interview with Republic, the actress retraced the steps of the story explaining how in the end she decided not to report: “No, I didn’t report the fake Tom Cruise. But to anyone contacted by self-styled stars I say: the litmus test is the video call, if they don’t, cut off all contact “.

It all started with “a private message on Twitter where Tom wrote me: ‘Thank you for your continued support’. I go to see his profile and there is the same sentence in response to a tweet of mine in which I wrote to him that I was looking forward to the sequel of Top Gun. So, always in private, I ask him if it’s really him. And he replies yes, then he sends me his cell phone “. The conversation then moved to Whatsapp: “The cell phone was American. Only one thing had me a little suspicious. I asked him to make video calls and every time we tried, the line went down. We never succeeded, but I went on anyway: it was so romantic ”.

Then one day Flavia Vento decides to go on the attack: “I told him: ‘Listen, now we have to see each other, the film is over, I’m coming to London to you”. And he makes me send an email to a contact. They told me that it was necessary to buy a card for the meeting. To access this meeting I would have had to pay 500, one thousand or 1,500 euros, depending on the time I had to spend with him. At that point my arms fell out. I wrote to him that I’m not that moron and wrote: “You’re not Tom, you’re an idiot you made fun of me and I don’t understand why “. He kept denying. Then the media case exploded and he wrote to me: “I learned that you used me to get attention”. Sometimes I think: what if it was really him? ”.