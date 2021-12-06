Flavia Vento and the chat with the fake Tom Cruise, Alba Parietti incredulous: “Here’s what she told me about Lambert”

TO Italian stories we talk about romantic scams in the presence of the mother of Valeria Marini and tells the story of Flavia Vento, who has believed for months to chat with Tom Cruise. Someone pretended to be the famous actor with the sole purpose of making fun of her. Alba Parietti, columnist in the studio in the program conducted by Eleonora Daniele, confirms the news and tells an anecdote.

Flavia Vento, the case in Italian Stories

“He told me that it’s all true and said “you thought you were with Christopher Lambert too”, but I was really there “. The situation in which the showgirl found herself is more common than you think and for this Eleonora Daniele invites you to empathize with all the people who fall for it. At that point the host reminds everyone that there is no need to laugh.

Flavia Vento and the fake Tom Cruise

After 5 months of talking via whatsapp with Tom Cruise, Flavia Vento discovered that she had been duped. It was the showgirl herself who illustrated what happened on Instagram: “There – he wrote on the social network – after 5 months of chat the result came a scammer who pretended to be Tom Cruise and in the end he asked me for money to see him! But how are you doing ugly scammer? For 5 months you pretended perfectly to be Tom I have no words! ».