News

Flavia Vento and the fake Tom Cruise: “That’s why I don’t report”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 23 1 minute read

Flavia Vento back on tv to talk about the fake Tom Cruise who for months courted her. A real love scam but the showgirl has chosen not to report the person who deceived her on social networks. “It gave me an emotion. I don’t want to report him. I fell in love with this man. For five months he wrote to me almost every day. The things we wrote to each other were so real, all coincidences of life. We wrote many wonderful things “, explained the Vento a Morning 5.

Flavia Vento fell in love

“The best song he dedicated to me was the Twilight song, ‘A Thousand Years’. When I listened to it I melted. Every time I asked him:’ Is it really you? I don’t want to waste time with a fake. Tell me the truth. Don’t make fun of me. Don’t play with my feelings. Tell me who you are. “He once said to me:” Enough. You keep doubting me. What do you think I’m a fake thought ?! “. He also put it on a mental story. Many things made me believe it is him. Why didn’t he ask me for money “, Flavia confided to Federica Panicucci.

The choice of Flavia Vento

“They keep telling me that I have to report him. We live in a democratic country and I do what I want. I don’t want to report this person. I don’t have to help anyone. Other women scammed by this man will figure it out for themselves. He was very good at making me believe it. I don’t need a person who pretends to be who he is not. I don’t need this affection. This person surely made fun of me “he stressed Flavia Vento.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Camila Cabello without makeup on social media: the surprising detail

October 30, 2021

the most beautiful historical quotes from famous films

October 13, 2021

Britney Spears writes a book: the announcement is on Instagram

October 13, 2021

Schitt’s Creek on kardashan from today in Italy on Mediaset Infinity

July 16, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button