Flavia Vento and the fake Tom Cruise: “That’s why I don’t report”

Flavia Vento back on tv to talk about the fake Tom Cruise who for months courted her. A real love scam but the showgirl has chosen not to report the person who deceived her on social networks. “It gave me an emotion. I don’t want to report him. I fell in love with this man. For five months he wrote to me almost every day. The things we wrote to each other were so real, all coincidences of life. We wrote many wonderful things “, explained the Vento a Morning 5 .

Flavia Vento fell in love

“The best song he dedicated to me was the Twilight song, ‘A Thousand Years’. When I listened to it I melted. Every time I asked him:’ Is it really you? I don’t want to waste time with a fake. Tell me the truth. Don’t make fun of me. Don’t play with my feelings. Tell me who you are. “He once said to me:” Enough. You keep doubting me. What do you think I’m a fake thought ?! “. He also put it on a mental story. Many things made me believe it is him. Why didn’t he ask me for money “, Flavia confided to Federica Panicucci.

The choice of Flavia Vento

“They keep telling me that I have to report him. We live in a democratic country and I do what I want. I don’t want to report this person. I don’t have to help anyone. Other women scammed by this man will figure it out for themselves. He was very good at making me believe it. I don’t need a person who pretends to be who he is not. I don’t need this affection. This person surely made fun of me “he stressed Flavia Vento.