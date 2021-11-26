Flavia Vento and the fake Tom Cruise: “You sent me love songs”

The soap that went down in history between Pamela Prati And Mark Caltagirone it has not served as a lesson to all who chat with strangers. Fresh from the scam, for the second time, it is Flavia Vento. Maybe we shouldn’t be surprised, but the 44-year-old was happy to chat with a Hollywood star. “For 5 months I thought I was chatting with Tom Cruise“, He revealed. After intense months of romantic chat, here is the cold shower: a request for money from the scammer, the fake Tom Cruise, of course, in exchange for the promise to really put her in touch with the Hollywood star.

But a closer memory will not have escaped the fact that years ago the Vento began to shower Tom Cruise with messages on Twitter and not long ago made his fans aware of his subscription to Scientology. During an interview with the magazine MOW the Vento had been asked directly if his membership in the “sect” was driven by a hidden reason, namely the approach to Cruise. The showgirl replied in fact: “Eh, let’s say that Tom Cruise is now single from what I understand. And so am I. For 11 years now. Not just single, pure chaste! So… Why not, Tom? ”.

In the past, the showgirl had also managed to exchange several messages with the Hollywood star, or at least that’s what she believed. “Tom Cruise wrote me on Twitter and I was sure it was him also because he was sending me pictures. We talked for two months“She told MOW,“ but then I realized it was just a fake profile”And it was very bad. It fell in full for the second time. Now the Vento is furious on social media, where she is expressing all her anger.

Flavia Vento Instagram: the screenshot of the fake Tom Cruise deception

“Here after 5 months of chat the result came a scammer who pretended to be Tom Cruise and in the end he asked me for money to see him! But how are you doing ugly crook? For 5 months you pretended perfectly to be Tom I have no words! You deluded me, you sent me love songs and I fell like one idiot! ”, The 44-year-old blonde blurted out in a post. He can’t believe he’s taken the bait. Flavia shows the screenshot of the message that has arrived in which she is asked for money to get in touch with Cruise, a kind of ‘fan vip’ card able to make her meet the much desired Tom. In short, Flavia is the last of the romantics, she still believes in it and despite this disappointment we still believe that one day her dream could become reality.