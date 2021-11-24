News

Flavia Vento and the social scam: “For 5 months he pretended to be Tom Cruise, he sent me love songs”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read

Big disappointment of Flavia Vento who for months has been thinking of talking via whatsapp with Tom Cruise, to discover in the end that you are the victim of a scam: “You deceived me – wrote the showgirl on Instagram – you sent me love songs and I fell like a fool!”.

Flavia Vento (Instagram)

Flavia Vento and the social scam with the fake Tom Cruise

After 5 months of talking via whatsapp with Tom Cruise, Flavia Vento she found out she was duped. It was the showgirl herself who illustrated what happened on Instagram: “Here – he wrote on the social network – after 5 months of chat the result was a scammer who pretended to be Tom Cruise and in the end he asked me for the money to see it! But how are you doing ugly scammer? For 5 months you pretended perfectly to be Tom I’m speechless!”.

The scammer, in the telematic role of Tom Cruise, he had also sent her some romantic songs: «You deluded me – he concluded – you sent me love songs and I fell for it like a fool!».

Flavia Vento then published the screenshot of the request for money, made to obtain a pass to see Tom Cruise during the filming of the movie “Mission Impossible” behind the payment of a card.

Flavia Vento also told about her misadventure on Twitter

Already in the past Flavia Vento, who recently joined Scientology, had been the victim of a fake profile that led her to believe she was talking to the Hollywood actor.


Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Cary Fukunaga, from True Detective to No Time to Die

September 22, 2021

Price analysis of XRP, Dogecoin and Cardano: August 14 – Economy and Finance

August 15, 2021

more countries will adopt Bitcoin, just like El Salvador Da CoinTelegraph

September 9, 2021

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in talks for the Netflix sequel

August 21, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button