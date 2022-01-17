Flavia Vento and Tom Cruise, the fake love between the showgirl and the actor

Flavia Vento, in recent weeks, he has spoken several times about his “fake love“with Tom Cruise: the showgirl believed that the famous Hollywood star was courting her for six months but her online relationship turned out to be a real scam: the former model still decided not to report the person who deceived her on social media network.

La Vento, during a recent interview published in Repubblica, said: “I received a private message on Twitter where Tom wrote me: ‘Thank you for your continued support’. I go to see his profile and there is the same sentence in response to a tweet of mine in which I wrote to him that I was looking forward to the Top Gun sequel. So, always in private, I ask him if it’s really him. And he says yes, then he sends me his cell phone“.

“The cell phone was American. When I asked him if he remembered the interview I had done twenty years earlier for Rai, he replied yes and that he could not forget my beautiful smile.“Continued the showgirl.”The double played the part of Tom perfectly. She knew everything about him: where he was, what he had filmed, his favorite food“.

“I realized the scam the day I told him: ‘Look, now we have to see each other, the film is over, I’m coming to London to you’. And he makes me send an email to a contact. They told me that it was necessary to buy a card for the meeting. To access this meeting I would have had to pay 500, one thousand or 1,500 euros, depending on the time I had to spend with him. At that point my arms fell out. No, I didn’t report the fake Tom Cruise. But to anyone contacted by self-styled stars I say: the litmus test is the video call, if they don’t, cut off all contact“. Flavia Vento concluded about love scams on the web.