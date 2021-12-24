Flavia Vento and Tom Cruise together: 5 months of courtship, but it was a scam

Tom Cruise-Flavia Vento, believed it was love and instead it was a scam: the showgirl tells the scam that saw her protagonist for 5 months in a fake love story with the Hollywood actor

To tell it is the same showgirl on Instagram: after five months in which she has chatted daily with (what she believed to be) Tom Cruise, she realized that it was on the other side of the screen a scammer.

For months, in fact, the Italian blonde, newly converted to Scientology, did not notice anything: between text messages from flattery, courtships, love songs And tales of the hard life in Hollywood, everything seemed normal, nothing aroused suspicion. Until the twist: the self-styled Tom proposes to the aspiring Mrs. Cruise the payment of a membership card costing 500 euros for the silver version, 1000 euros for the gold and 1500 for the platinum. The phantom card would have served a be part of an exclusive fan club of the Hollywood actor. But at that point the beautiful Flavia smelled the deception, making a mistake the “ugly crook”.

“In the end he asked me for money to see it”, the showgirl vented on Instagram. “But how are you doing ugly scammer? For 5 months you pretended perfectly to be Tom, I have no words! You deluded me, you sent me love songs and I fell for it like a fool. “

Fans didn’t support her much, between who commented claiming to be Brad Pitt and asking for money, and who asked her if she really thought it possible that, after Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes, Tom Cruise chose her. But the beautiful Flavia did not lose heart, she collected and continued to post photos of herself in all her beauty, richer than before, if it is true that every penny saved is a penny earned.