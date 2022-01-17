Flavia Vento confirms her participation in La Pupa e il Nerio (On Monday 17 January 2022) Flavia Wind has confirmationto his participation in La Pupa and the Nerd albeit without ever mentioning the program openly. If Cristiano Malgioglio declined Barbara d’Urso’s invitation due to other work commitments: (“They had contacted me but unfortunately I had to decline the invitation because I have other future projects incompatible with participation to this Read on vitadavips.myblog

Advertising

AlkmeneKlio : RT @louhenrydavid: @alecattelan Nole is to Rosa Parks as Flavia Vento is to Rita Levi Montalcini. – Iamdavide1 : I demand Cipriani sworn to the pupa and the nerd, together with Barbara and together with Elia and Flavia Vento. And nobody… – Hosemprecaldo : #avantiunaltropuredisera but Flavia Vento who believes that the reptilians control the world? – 05Frenk : RT @ Iamdavide1: Put the Cipriani to the pupa and the nerd, with Barbara d’urso, Antonella Elia and Flavia Vento! Piersilvio listen to me! ???? # … – Iamdavide1 : Put the Cipriani to the pupa and the nerd, with Barbara d’urso, Antonella Elia and Flavia Vento! Piersilvio listen … –

Latest News from the network: Flavia Vento

Flavia Vento and Tom Cruise, the fake love between the showgirl and the actor

Flavia Wind , in recent weeks, she has spoken several times about her “fake love” with Tom Cruise: the showgirl believed that the famous Hollywood star was courting her for six months but …



Flavia Vento’s boyfriends: from Marco Prato to Tom Cruise / The gossip about Francesco Totti

Flavia Wind, flirting with Tom Cruise / “I lived a dream, but it was a love scam” Marco Prato, Tom Cruise, Francesco Totti: the most famous ex Flavia Wind Flavia Wind had several stories …



Flavia Vento’s boyfriends: from Marco Prato to Tom Cruise / The gossip about Francesco Totti Il Sussidiario.net Flavia Vento and Tom Cruise, the fake love between the showgirl and the actor Movieplayer.it Flavia Vento: “So I believed in the love of fake Tom Cruise” The Republic Back to School, Flavia Vento postponed: the gaffes of the exam go around the web and a prof. goes on a rampage ilmattino.it “L’ettogramma”, Flavia Vento’s gaps in mathematics at Back to school Fanpage.it View full coverage on Google News

Next another, Paolo Bonolis stings Alex Belli: “You don’t know a bat”

Come on another one! Even in the evening, Alex Belli gets his answers wrong. Paolo Bonolis: “You don’t know a bat” First episode of Avanti another! Even in the evening where …



Flavia Vento’s boyfriends: from Marco Prato to Tom Cruise / The gossip about Francesco Totti

Flavia Vento has not yet met great love: among her most famous exes are Marco Prato, Fabrizio Bentivoglio and a fake Tom Cruise.

