Flavia Vento enters Scientology, after eleven years of chastity, and aims for Tom Cruise!

Flavia Vento has announced her entry into Scientology, after years of chastity, and has admitted that she has an interest in Tom Cruise.



After leaving the house of the Big Brother Vip due to the lack of his beloved dogs, leaving the public dumbfounded, Flavia Vento decided to enter Scientology and defends his choice, admitting he has some aim on Tom Cruise.

Flavio Vento in Scientology: “It is not a sect”

Flavia Vento tried to join the cast of the fifth edition of Big Brother Vip without too much success, giving up the stay a Cinecittà not even 24 hours after his entry due to the melancholy of the separation from his beloved dogs. Now, the Wind has found who can help her open her mind and get back in shape spiritually: Scientology. The showgirl said she signed up and defended her choice on Mow Magazine, saying:

“I joined Scientology it is true. But I didn’t think I would generate all this interest. It’s a normal thing. Scientology is a thing that studies the mind. I know that we talk about a sect but it is absolutely not true. I am simply doing lessons. I took a personality test to get in and I have to say he got us so it’s not like Ron Hubbard just created, as they say, negative things. He also did good things. Scientology is based precisely on the cure of the mind: we have an analytical mind and a reactive mind. All of our traumas that we experienced in childhood are stored inside the brain of each of us. Thanks to the technique used by Scientology we get to the removal of these traumas ”.

Flaviahe also admitted that he has some interest in Tom Cruise, which has been part of Scientology for years: “Well, let’s say Tom Cruise is single now from what I understand. And so am I. For 11 years now. Not just single, pure chaste! So… Why not, Tom? Have you ever heard of it? But, in short: at a certain point, Tom Cruise wrote me on Twitter and I was sure it was him also because he was sending me photos. We talked for two months, then I realized it was just a fake profile. I was very disappointed. I like Tom a lot because I want a superman. And Cruise is: he jumps, does crazy stunts, flies “. Well, if the Wind ended up alongside Cruise on the red carpet we would never want to miss it!