Flavia Vento enters Scientology and reveals: “Casta for 11 years. Tom Cruise wrote to me on Twitter, we talked for two months. Then the discovery”

Flavia Vento, showgirl and former model, 44 years old today she let herself go to some revelations about her personal and working life. Interviewed by Mow Mag, first he talked about the new program in which he will participate in the near future (“Back to School”, led by Nicola Savino on Italy 1) and then talked about Scientology, the US religious organization to which he recently joined. “It is not a sect – explained Vento -. It is a thing that studies the mind. the I’m just doing lessons. I took a personality test to get in and I have to say he got us [..] If I found out about this Scientology stuff before I walked into the House, maybe I would have stayed longer than 24 hours“.

During the 2020-2021 edition of Big Brother Vip, in fact, Flavia Vento had abandoned after just one day because “she missed the dogs”. We fly over. The Roman showgirl, without filters, said: “I’ve been single for 11 years. Not only, pure chaste!“. However for Tom Cruise (also a Scientology regular, although he seems to have recently departed from it) she would break the magic spell. But there is more. In the past Flavia had also exchanged several messages with the Hollywood star or at least this was what she believed. “Tom Cruise wrote me on Twitter and I was sure it was him also because he was sending me pictures. We talked for two months, ”he said. But then he realized that “it was just a fake profile” and there is was very bad.

Beside her, to overcome small and big disappointments, there is religion. “The lockdown was certainly a great trauma but I managed to maintain my balance also because I am very much a believer and this helped me a lot. I prayed a lot, I followed all the masses in streaming“. Then again the wish to realize your dream: a TV show. “I’ve already written it. It’s called ‘The Fairy Castle,’ he said. What is it about? “There is a princess, the evil witch and various other characters. It’s a quiz. A very Disney thing (which I, by the way, love) ”, he finally concluded.