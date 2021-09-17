Flavia Vento enters Scientology and talks to Tom Cruise: “Single like me”

Showgirl Flavia Vento turns her life around and enters Scientology. His first interest, however, is directed to the actor Tom Cruise …

Well known among the small screen audience for her participation in reality shows and her slightly weird ideas, today the blonde showgirl is doing a lot of talking about herself. There Wind in fact he decided to join the now famous Church of Scientology and behind his choice there is also a strong interest in the Hollywood actor. Your appeal to Cruise is very heartfelt…

A choice that is changing her life is what the showgirl has repeatedly declared after signing up for the new “creed”. The Vento did not think it would arouse so much curiosity in most that instead they would like to know more about this choice.

Scientology is an organization based in the United States that helps people on an introspective journey as well as a real journey towards the knowledge of the most varied forms of life in the universe and their own spirit. Numerous famous people who have approached this organization including the actor Tom for whom the showgirl does not hide a particular interest.

Flavia Vento enters Scientology and launches the appeal to Tom Cruise: the illusion

That behind the showgirl’s enrollment in Scientology there is an attempt to approach the actor, it is Flavia herself who admits it. Both are in fact part of the organization and the Italian would like to know the actor better. “Tom Cruise is now single from what I understand. And so am I. For 11 years now. Not only single, pure chaste ” the 44-year-old told Mow Magazine.

The former gieffina, however, was literally misled on Twitter. “We talked for two months” told the showgirl talking about her relationship with the actor. Too bad, however, that it was a fake profile.