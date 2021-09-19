Flavia Vento enters Scientology / “Tom Cruise wrote to me, then the bitter disappointment”

Interviewed by Mow Mag, Flavia Vento he talked about many new things that have become part of his life in recent times. First he unveiled the new program he will participate in shortly – “Back to School”, conducted by Nicola Savino on Italia 1 -, then he revealed that he had recently joined Scientology, the famous and controversial American religious organization.

“It is not a sect – the Wind explained immediately -. It is a thing that studies the mind. I am simply doing lessons. I took a personality test to get in and I must say he caught us “. He then speculated that “If I had discovered this Scientology stuff before I entered the House, I might have stayed there longer than 24 hours”. And speaking of Scientology, she reveals she had contact with Tom Cruise, or at least that’s what she believed.

Flavia Vento: “Tom Cruise wrote to me, then I discovered that …”

“Tom Cruise he wrote me on Twitter and I was sure it was him also because he was sending me pictures. We talked for two months “, he has declared Flavia Vento, then admitting that he understood that “it was just a fake profile” and that he was there for this very badly. In the House of Big Brother Vip, the Vento revealed that she has been chaste for many years, she then confirmed it during the interview: “I’ve been single for 11 years. Not only that, pure chaste! “ Furthermore, she continues to be very religious: “The lockdown was certainly a great trauma but I managed to maintain my balance also because I am a very believer and this helped me a lot. I prayed a lot, I followed all the masses in streaming “.

