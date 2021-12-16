Flavia Vento “fake Tom Cruise didn’t block me” / “Strange, if he were a scammer …”

Also Flavia Vento would have been the victim of one alleged love scam by a man who pretended to be an actor on the internet Tom Cruise. The showgirl intervened in the last episode of White Zone, updating on his personal story: “There is news”, he anticipated, “He didn’t block me, so I tried to write to him. I wrote to him to see if he had blocked me. The number is still active so … it’s very strange “.

Patrizia Groppelli Vs Flavia Vento / “Tom Cruise scam? You wanted some visibility”

Alessandro Cecchi Paone, a guest in the studio on the broadcast said he was perplexed and amazed since there would be no doubt that he is not the real actor: “What do you want to go on with a fake Tom Cruise?”asked Giuseppe Brindisi’s host. The Vento, on the other hand, reiterated that it had only checked whether “What he pretended for six months Tom” whether or not he blocked it.

Flavia Vento / “Tom Cruise fake scam? I am a woman of faith, I have forgiven “

Flavia Vento and the doubts about the fake Tom Cruise

Flavia Vento he specified that he had an American cell phone number and for six months he texted an alleged man who was posing as the famous actor. In his opinion, however, it would be strange that he has not yet blocked it: “If he really was a scammer, it seems strange to me that he didn’t do it”, he insisted when connecting.

Flavia then specified ad Alba Parietti that in his case there had not been an exchange of messages via social media but through a telephone number, on Whatsapp. “I have no fault that this person tweeted me saying he was Tom for six months”, the showgirl was justified again. “I believe in a dream”, he added, “But it’s a bit strange” he commented, unleashing a little more irony on the part of Cecchi Paone and the host of the Rete 4 program: “Is very strange!”.

Flavia Vento “Tom Cruise sent me love songs” / But it’s a love scam …

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED