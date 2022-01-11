Flavia Vento, flirting with Tom Cruise / “I lived a dream, but it was a love scam”

Flavia Vento victim of a love scam by Tom Cruise! The showgirl thought she was chatting with the Hollywood actor for about six months, but only later did she realize she had fallen into a trap! A really unpleasant story experienced by the former model who, interviewed by Le Iene, told: “our conversations have always been nice, she said I was a Goddess and she called me Sun, she thought I came from a constellation. It was very romantic ”. For six long months, the Vento chatted with a stranger who, posing as the well-known actor, tried to extort money from her.

“Tom told me he was writing to me from his personal profile, different from the official one,” said Flavia Vento who woke up from this nightmare following the advice of a friend. During this virtual acquaintance, on several occasions the showgirl asked for a video call to the actor, but it has always been denied.

After months of chatting and texting, Flavia Vento is ready to meet her Tom Cruise. Before the meeting, however, the actor asks her for a sum of money, but the former model at that precise moment realizes that she is the victim of a love scam. “I was upset, I’m not stupid up to this point” – said Vento who specified – “it’s as if I was fond of myself, in my heart I still hope it’s Tom”. It is not the first and not even the last to fall into the hands of some scammer who plays with people’s feelings. Just on Afternoon Five, the Vento replied to those who have never believed his story: “I am accused because I have not reported , but I cannot be judged for the decisions I will make. Flavia Vento must be respected and I repeat that I am not going to report him because maybe he is a poor fellow who has children ”.

Not only that, the former model also added: “the accusations don’t make any sense, no one has been in that chat but me. I believe in forgiveness and I am willing to forgive it. If I report him, they don’t necessarily take him tomorrow. Behind this person it is not known who there is, perhaps someone who has no food. Why should I report a person who for six months made me live a dream? ”.

