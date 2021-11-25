News

Flavia Vento: “For 5 months I talked to Tom Cruise, he sent me love songs. Then he asked me for money”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 34 1 minute read

For 5 months she has been thinking about speaking with Tom Cruise on Whatsapp and instead it wasn’t him. “Deluded” and “Dumb”, so she defined herself Flavia Vento on Instagram, with a post showing all the disappointment after discovering the ‘unexpected’ truth. “Here, after five months of chat, the result came a scammer who passed off as Tom Cruise“, He began in a post published on November 23rd. Then, furious: “She pretended and now she asks me for money. But how are you doing ugly scammer? For 5 months you pretended to be Tom perfectly, I have no words! “. And again he added: “You sent me love songs and I fell for it!”. The comments below the post? Better to fly over.

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: your contribution is essential

Your support helps us ensure our independence and allows us to continue producing quality online journalism that is open to all, without paywalls. Your contribution is essential for our future.
Become a supporter too

Thanks,
Peter Gomez

Support now

Payments available

Previous article

Rocco Siffredi: “A porn with Arisa? I’d give everything I have to make a movie with her. Between VIPs and not, everyone is waiting for nothing else. Too bad he just said ‘soft’ … “

next


Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 34 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“We all loved him at SNL”

September 15, 2021

WeCrashed: Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway on the set of the series

August 23, 2021

Megan Fox: a lookalike recreates a scene from Jennifer’s Body on TikTok (VIDEO)

September 22, 2021

Billie Eilish presents her first vegan and cruelty free perfume

October 22, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button