Flavia Vento furiosa: ‘For 5 months I thought I was chatting with Tom Cruise, then …’

Flavia Vento is furious. On external social media all his anger. “For 5 months I thought I was chatting with Tom Cruise”, reveals. Too bad he was the victim of a ‘fake’. The scammer then asked her for money, of course, in exchange for a promise to really put her in touch with the Hollywood star.

“Here, after 5 months of chat, the result was a scammer who pretended to be Tom Cruise and in the end he asked me for the money to see it! But how are you doing ugly scammer? For 5 months you pretended perfectly to be Tom I have no words! You deluded me, you sent me love songs and I fell for it like a fool! “, the 44-year-old blonde blurts out in a post. He can’t believe he’s taken the bait.

Flavia shows the screeshot of the message that has arrived in which she is asked for money to get in touch with Cruise, a kind of card from ‘vip fan’ able to make her meet the much desired Tom.

Flavia Vento it is relapse. Last September he had already talked about his passion for Scientology And Tom Cruise. Also on that occasion she had revealed that she had fallen victim to a ‘false profile’. “At a certain point, Tom Cruise he wrote me on Twitter and I was sure it was him also because he was sending me pictures. We talked for two months, then I realized it was just a fake profile. I was very upset “, had confided interviewed by MOW.

