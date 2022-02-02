Flavia Vento “I forgot Tom Cruise” / “No vax? I believe in vaccines, but now …”

How many of us have dreamed of being alongside Pete Mitchellalias Tom Cruise in Top Gun? The American actor has always been one of the most desired men in the world and the protagonist of the dreams of millions of women. Here, last May he peeped into the heart of ours Flavia Ventobut alas it was a scam against him. Thus, between rumors and false declarations, the day arrived when Flavia narrated how the facts went and clarified the story. Above all, she now she seems to have forgotten the handsome Tom, who for a moment made her dream and fall in love with her.

Hi Flavia what are your plans after Back to school?

At the moment, I can’t say anything yet. This year has started well and with determination. I can only anticipate that you will soon see me involved in a beautiful television project.

So, have you finally forgotten about Tom Cruise?

Raise your hand if you’ve never wanted a romance with Tom? When I was contacted by another account with his name, I thought it was really him and we exchanged the phone number. I had no doubts about his identity as he, because he knew too much. My friends told me to be careful, so I tried to video call him, but the line always dropped. I thought he wanted to meet me first, only in chat. Then, I discovered the deception and what was behind all that false romance.

You are a Scientology adept. What drew you to the community?

To improve myself. I have to fix my inner security. We all have an analytical mind and a reactive mind. All of our traumas that we experienced in childhood are stored inside the brain of each of us. Thanks to the technique used by Scientology, the removal of these traumas is achieved.

How are you experiencing this pandemic period?

I am confident that we will soon be able to return to life without masks and spacers. Above all, I have a lot of faith in research, doctors and vaccines. At the moment, I cannot get vaccinated for reasons related to my health, I am doing all possible tests. As soon as the doctors give me the green light, I get the vaccination. It is important to get vaccinated, for our health and that of those around us.

(Mario Altomuro)

