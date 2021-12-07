News

Flavia Vento | “I haven’t done anything for 11 years … I was desperate” The choice that saved her life

The showgirl Flavia Wind she joined Scientology, sacrificed an 11 thing for the organization years Flavia Wind is part of the American organization Scientology, many will know that famous international stars such as Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman and many others have been part of it and still are part of it. It is an organization The article comes from YesLife.it.
  1. Flavia Vento and the fake Tom Cruise: “That’s why I don’t report” Corriere dello Sport.it
  2. Flavia Vento: «I was chatting with Tom Cruise, but it was a scam. I was upset, I was fond of ” The messenger
  3. Flavia Vento and the chat with the fake Tom Cruise, Alba Parietti incredulous: “Here’s what she told me about Lambert” Leggo.it
  4. Flavia Vento and the fake Tom Cruise scam: “I’m not denouncing him, maybe he’s a poor fellow with children” TGCOM
  5. Le Iene, Flavia Vento and the messages with Tom Cruise: “He told me I came from a constellation Daily fact
