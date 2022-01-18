Flavia Vento said Yes: join the famous program

Flavia Vento has officially confirmed her participation in a famous program that drives Italy crazy every year. That’s when he’ll come in.

Flavia Vento was invited to participate in the Pupa and the nerd.

The wonderful show girl, in fact, in a very recent interview talked about her upcoming projects. His words on what he will do next were:

“There are projects going on right now. I can’t anticipate anything yet but there are some news that I can’t really reveal ”.

Flavia Vento – Accept the invitation and join the dating show

However, she is asked if it is therefore a reality show. You know well that The pupa and the nerd is not yet well defined as Reality show, so his answer matches.

“You know it’s still not clear if it’s a reality show, I can leave you with this doubt”

Confirming later that it is just La pupa and the nerd, thanks to the clue that it will be led by Barbara D’Urso. In fact, Barbara is the next to participate in the program as a presenter

“They had contacted me but unfortunately I had to decline the invitation because I have other future projects incompatible with participation in this program “

These were the words of Christian Malgioglio who therefore had to refuse Barbara D’Urso’s invitation to participate in the program.

Furthermore Flavia tells us about hers denial with reality shows, in particular with the Island of the famous.

“They proposed the Island of the Famous three years ago but I didn’t feel like it. If I would do reality again? No. Look I’m telling you the truth, I’m reading a Scientology book because you know I’m a Scientology member, Tom Cruise is a part of it too. This book is about work and I realized that I left those reality shows because it wasn’t what I really wanted to do. “

“When you really like a job or a thing then you do it, but when there are things you don’t like you don’t like it. In these reality shows I see a lot of suffering, you didn’t eat anything on the island, almost torture. I said to myself why I had to stay there in this suffering. So maybe it wasn’t what I wanted “

