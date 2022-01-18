FLAVIA VENTO SECOND CHANCE / Between suggestions and blunders, will you pass the exam?

Flavia Vento’s second exam reopens with the math questions in which the teacher Rocca admitted that she wanted to help the showgirl with the math questions. During the second exam Flavia Vento had to answer the same questions as her first exam and try again with gross, net and tare weight, finally answering the questions correctly by falling into the second part of the exam. The surprise material with which Flavia Vento will have to try is music and among many uncertainties the repeater was finally able to receive the suggestion on the treble clef to answer the questions correctly. (Agg. Adriana Lavecchia)

Tonight at 21.27 on Italia Uno there is a new episode of “Back to School”. The Repetitors forced to return to school are: Paola Caruso, Roberta Lanfranchi, Maria Teresa Ruta and Totò Schillaci. In addition, the “postponed” ones from the previous episode will also be present, namely Flavia Vento and Scintilla. On Tuesday, the showgirl literally drove the audience crazy with her irreverent math blunders. In a short time, the hashtag #ettogramma went viral on social media, after Marco Prato’s ex-girlfriend transformed the word, unknown to her, “hectogram” into “hectogram”. Amidst gaffes and laughter, the teacher and the children came to her rescue, trying to bring her back to the everyday life, citing the famous hectogram of ham.

Flavia Vento: insufficient examination in front of the Commission. The gaffes are not lacking

After the numerous errors, Flavia Vento’s examination before the Commission did not go better, quite the contrary. The showgirl soon throws everything “in caciara” trying to be nice among the cold of those present. Professor Bertucci remains impassive when she is renamed “Bertuccia” by her pupil. All things considered, the math exam goes well, despite the persistent doubts about the units of measurement: “The multiple of a gram? Two grams! “. We then move on to the science exam. In anatomy, the former model gives the worst of himself: “The long bones? Legs”. It goes much better with questions of general knowledge: Flavia Vento knows perfectly well what plankton is, that Portuguese is spoken in Brazil and sake is drunk in Japan. All this, however, is not enough: the Commission decides to postpone it.

