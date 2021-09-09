Flavia Vento will try again with Tom Cruise? / Messages on Instagram: “I like to tell him”

Flavia Vento has started texting again Tom Cruise. In recent days, on Instagram, the showgirl wrote: “I like Tom Cruise tell him” And “I like Tom Cruise why? Because yes”, Tagging the Hollywood star. Among the comments, in addition to numerous appreciations, a follower asks her: “But would you also be willing to convert to Scientology for him? You can ask Katie Holmes, Nicole Kidman and Mimi Rogers why they left him“. A few years ago, in 2012, Flavia Vento wrote a tweet to Tom Cruise, trying to remind the American star of their meeting at the Taormina Festival: “Hey how are you? I met you in Taormina film festival i interview for mission impossible tem Years ago you remember? Flavia”, A message in rather imprecise English. The Wind did not break down to criticism: “Everyone jealous of my English and my punctuation Ahaahhahh”.

In reality Flavia Vento he had written five more tweets to Tom Cruise, in the same macaronic English. The showgirl informed the actor that she too “love to do free climbing” And “I Believe in scientology i study and i Think its amazing kiss“. Finally she had also sent him a picture of her dog. “It was a simple message written to a famous actor. I never imagined raising this uproar. In reality he and I had met at the Taormina Film Festival, where I was a correspondent for the Rai Due Stracult program. We did an interview and I wanted to remind him of it. I just wanted to hear it again. Each of us has a favorite actor, an actor he loves and I just wanted to write to him, it doesn’t seem absurd to me.”, The showgirl had explained to DavideMaggio. And he added: “I like to dream and I believe in fairy tales. I like to think that, ideally, as if it were a movie, a love can be born thanks to a message between a simple girl and a great actor.“.

