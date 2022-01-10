Flavio Insinna and love for Adriana: an unexpected confession

Flavio Insinna breaks the silence and this time he talks about his love for Adriana: this is what he confessed.

Flavio Insinna and Adriana Riccio They have been a steady couple for many years now and their great love, born during Affari Tuoi where she was one of the competitors while he is the presenter, has been going on for a long time now, always away from gossip and rumors. The Rai presenter, who we recently saw on TV with “Lunch is served”, continues to have enormous success.

It was precisely his idea to bring it to TV again and given the great success, he was right, the episodes will keep us companions for the whole summer until September when he will resume his place at the Legacy in the Rai Uno pre-evening.

Today, however, his words are all for his partner Adriana with whom he has been a steady couple since 2016, the year in which they met at Affari Tuoi: this is what he said.

Flavio Insinna su Adriana Riccio, the fiancée of Affari Tuoi

Flavio Insinna breaks the silence and for the weekly Oggi he talks about his partner Adriana with whom he has been a steady couple for many years.

“I’m not at Adriana’s level, I never will be, but I wish a little bit of my smile would reach her, I don’t want to be just the part she just takes“Revealed and again: “I’m like Jack Nicholson in ‘Something Has Changed’: she gives me that urge to take the pills to be a better man.”

Some really sweet words that make it clear how great is the love for the partner with whom he admitted he does not want to have children: “I don’t want to be an absent dad who is never there”.

They live together in Rome and love was triggered in one of the episodes of Affari Tuoi, in fact she was the competitor of the Veneto and from that moment they have never left each other, a real love at first sight that continues today.

“When he leaves and goes to visit his family in the north, the house goes out. But really everything goes out: the garden becomes sad, the colorful things we have at home become dark and gloomy. And when he comes back, everything turns on again “ he concluded.