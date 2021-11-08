Flavio Jr Bianchi Genoa: who is the last red and blue jewel

The Rossoblù Canterano at Castellani found his first goal in Serie A: it wasn’t enough to avoid Ballardini’s exoneration but it is the first blast of a career that started well. The portrait of those who have always had a particular feeling with the network

When Andrea Cambiaso was on the launching pad, Enrico Preziosi, former Genoa president, issued a sentence: “Yes, Cambiaso is very good. But also Bianchi will have an important future, they are special kids ”. Something can certainly be attributed to Preziosi’s corporate management, but the former rossoblù number one is second to none on football knowledge. And in fact, the time, gentleman, to confirm your words took little. The first goal in Serie A for Flavio Junior Bianchi arrived in Empoli, one who has always had the nose for a goal. At Genoa, the goal of the 2000 class brought only one point, but that same point could be worth much more for him and for the team. With Andriy Shevchenko on the bench.

GROWTH – The importance of the mess tin. Just like Cambiaso, another rossoblù canterano that has trodden the suburban fields all right, Bianchi also had to deal with dirty and difficult terrain during his short career. After having done the whole process first in the various “Under” categories and then in the Spring between Grifone and Turin (in grenade a short loan period), the boy from Voghera earned confirmation in the first team last summer, during the Neustift retreat in which he became the absolute protagonist. Goals on goals in various friendlies against local representatives convinced the then coach Ballardini not to give him back on loan around Italy (clearly not for the reach of the opponents but for the technical qualities of the attacker). And it was precisely during the previous season, on loan, that Bianchi began to gain the attention of the whole Grifone environment with increasing strength: at Lucchese, in Serie C, in a cursed season for the team (culminating with relegation and subsequent repechage) he did not disfigure. Far from it: 13 league goals in the first season as a professional are certainly not trivial numbers.

WHO STARTS WELL … – “I have already said it many times: my dream is to make my debut in Marassi and score under the Gradinata Nord” said Bianchi himself during the summer training camp. “I arrived at Genoa when I was 9, I did the whole process in the youth teams and getting to this point is a lot of stuff. I would like to stay here for a long time ”. Half a dream, with his debut first in the Italian Cup in the match against Perugia and then also in the league, has already been won. Now only that goal is missing under the North …

