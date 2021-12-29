Flaw in the 4G network, danger for the customers of the telephone companies

4G network, danger for TIM, Vodafone and WindTre customers due to a leak that puts privacy at risk. The advice is not to use the network, but let’s understand better what the alert is.

There 4G network endangers the customers of the telephone companies? The question has been legitimate since a flaw was discovered in the system that would make users’ personal data accessible. Is this a well-founded news or is the alert aimed at pushing people to abandon 4G to devote themselves to 5G? Many doubts and questions confuse i TIM, Vodafone and WindTre customers who are concerned about a possible invasion of privacy.

4G network, is the danger real?

Since 2010 we are used to using the 4G network to surf the internet and make calls via device. Almost twelve years of knowledge when at some point one is announced flaw in security protocols. It is immediately alert for the privacy of telephone company customers.

The coincidence between the warning of the 4G network and the entry into the scene of 5G, support of the present and the future, makes doubts arise about the legitimacy of the alert. Yet 5G is advancing very slowly especially in Italy and, therefore, the hypothesis is that the 4G network will still be used for several years. The focus on privacy issues must therefore remain very high.

Do it in the security protocols, what it entails

The flaw in security protocols creates serious privacy issues of telephone company customers. Through this flaw, in fact, hackers and cyber criminals can have easy access to data of users. The incorrect communication between host and provider allows information to be intruded during the journey as it moves from one point to another. This is how the bad guys succeed to steal data in and out to use them to your liking.

The attacks that hackers can carry out are of three types. Torpedo to intercept calls and text messages and block or clone them. It happens when, for example, messages containing viruses arrive in our address book contacts. Piercer is the attack that violates the list of calls and messages in order to know the victim’s IMSI identifier. IMS-Cracking allows you to crack the IMSI identifier to make calls, send sms or read data without the user being aware of it.