flexible subscriptions and more transparency on renewals, news coming soon

Microsoft has decided to make its Xbox platform-related subscriptions more flexible after concerns raised by the UK regulator. The British CMA has accepted the commitment of the Redmond giant to resolve the situation relating to the automatic renewals of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold.

There Competition and Markets Authoriry has reached an agreement with Microsoft regarding accidental automatic renewals for subscriptions Xbox Game Pass And Xbox Live Gold: the verdecrociata company has agreed to offer refunds for accidental 12-month recurring subscriptions and even to cancel inactive subscriptions when users, informed of the cancellation procedure, continue not to use the service. Microsoft then decided to address the further findings raised by the CMA in this way:

Microsoft will provide information in advance and with greater transparency to help customers understand the characteristics of their Xbox membership by clarifying the terms of the automatic subscription and related manual cancellation process.

Microsoft will contact customers on 12-month recurring contracts and give them the option to terminate the relationship and request reimbursement.

Regarding inactive payments, Microsoft will contact customers informing them of the situation and reminding them of the procedures for deactivation. If the relationship continues to be inactive, the company will no longer accept automatic payments.

Microsoft will provide more information on the price increase with clearer notifications and will ensure the ability to opt out.

The new subscription policy will be introduced initially in the UK and it will then be expanded globally for all users, as confirmed by a Microsoft spokesperson to The Verge editorial staff. Meanwhile, the first four games of February have been confirmed for Xbox Game Pass.