“Flight”: cast, plot and trailer

A spectacular drama directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring a great Denzel Washington Denzel Washington Smiles editorial staff



“Flight” is a spectacular drama film directed by Robert Zemeckis and played by a great Denzel Washington.

The American star personifies Whip Whitaker, an airline pilot as good as he is unregulated. Fresh from a night of alcohol and sex, just before taking off he takes cocaine to sober up. Destiny wants a serious mechanical breakdown to endanger the lives of crew and passengers. With an extraordinary maneuver Whip manages to avoid the worst: after a daring emergency landing, only 6 out of 102 people lose their lives. Mass media and public opinion enhance the courage and skill of the pilot, treated like a hero, but the person concerned knows perfectly well that the commission of inquiry in charge of investigating what happened will sooner or later discover the truth …

Loading... Advertisements

A truly compelling film, which combines some sensational action scenes with an effective psychological portrait of a man in a trap.

Cast

Type: Dramatic

Dramatic Exit: 2013

2013 Duration: 138 ‘

138 ‘ Director: Robert Zemeckis

Robert Zemeckis Cast: Denzel Washington, Nadine Velazquez, Don Cheadle, James Badge Dale, John Goodman, Bruce Greenwood, Kelly Reilly, Melissa Leo, Rhoda Griffis, Tamara Tunie, Brian Geraghty, Garcelle Beauvais, Adam Tomei

Plot

Whip Whitaker is an airline pilot. During the flight from Orlando to Atlanta he encounters turbulence. Following what appears to be a technical failure, the plane begins to lose altitude and falls in free fall downward. Whip thus attempts a desperate maneuver to land and manages to save the lives of 96 people out of 102. For all, Whip Whitaker is a hero. What, however, everyone does not know is that he is, yes, an extraordinary driver, but with alcoholism problems. And the evening before the accident he spent it between sex, alcohol, drugs and very few hours of sleep.

Trailer