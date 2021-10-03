News

“Flight”: cast, plot and trailer

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

A spectacular drama directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring a great Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington

Smiles editorial staff
May 4, 2021 at 12:03

Flight

“Flight” is a spectacular drama film directed by Robert Zemeckis and played by a great Denzel Washington.

The American star personifies Whip Whitaker, an airline pilot as good as he is unregulated. Fresh from a night of alcohol and sex, just before taking off he takes cocaine to sober up. Destiny wants a serious mechanical breakdown to endanger the lives of crew and passengers. With an extraordinary maneuver Whip manages to avoid the worst: after a daring emergency landing, only 6 out of 102 people lose their lives. Mass media and public opinion enhance the courage and skill of the pilot, treated like a hero, but the person concerned knows perfectly well that the commission of inquiry in charge of investigating what happened will sooner or later discover the truth …

Loading...
Advertisements

A truly compelling film, which combines some sensational action scenes with an effective psychological portrait of a man in a trap.

Cast

  • Type: Dramatic
  • Exit: 2013
  • Duration: 138 ‘
  • Director: Robert Zemeckis
  • Cast: Denzel Washington, Nadine Velazquez, Don Cheadle, James Badge Dale, John Goodman, Bruce Greenwood, Kelly Reilly, Melissa Leo, Rhoda Griffis, Tamara Tunie, Brian Geraghty, Garcelle Beauvais, Adam Tomei

Plot

Whip Whitaker is an airline pilot. During the flight from Orlando to Atlanta he encounters turbulence. Following what appears to be a technical failure, the plane begins to lose altitude and falls in free fall downward. Whip thus attempts a desperate maneuver to land and manages to save the lives of 96 people out of 102. For all, Whip Whitaker is a hero. What, however, everyone does not know is that he is, yes, an extraordinary driver, but with alcoholism problems. And the evening before the accident he spent it between sex, alcohol, drugs and very few hours of sleep.

Trailer


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

960
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
873
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
828
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
784
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
750
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
747
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
739
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
734
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
729
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top