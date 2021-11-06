Flight from Morocco lands in the Balearics due to a false illness: 20 passengers flee on the runway

Palma de Mallorca airport was blocked for 4 hours due to a unique emergency landing. A flight, which departed from Morocco and headed for Turkey, had to make its way to the Balearics after the illness reported by one of the passengers. More than 20 people on board managed to take advantage of the hustle and bustle to escape to the runway. The Civil Guard has tracked down 6 fugitives while another 15 have managed to lose their tracks.

Moreover, the medical alert turned out to be false. The alleged patient, who had reported a diabetic coma, was transferred to the hospital where he was examined and found to be in perfect health. He was then arrested for aiding illegal immigration. His companion managed to escape instead. The planes that were to arrive in Palma in the following hours were canceled or diverted to other destinations: five in Barcelona, ​​two in Menorca and three in Valencia.