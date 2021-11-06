Flight from Morocco lands in the Balearics, passengers fleeing on the runway – Corriere.it

The flight from Morocco to Turkey was interrupted due to an alleged illness of a passenger

Palma de Mallorca airport, one of the busiest in Spain in the Balearic archipelago, which remained closed for nearly four hours last night after several passengers from an aircraft landed in an emergency exited the aircraft and lost their tracks. It investigates a hypothesis of illegal immigration. Several people were arrested. The plane, flying between the Morocco and Turkey, was landed at Palma de Mallorca due to the alleged illness of a passenger, the Civil Guard told AFP. During the evacuation of the allegedly sick traveler, about twenty passengers took the opportunity to escape from the plane on the runway and lose their tracks. According to the newspaper El Pais, the investigators speculate that it was a ploy to enter Spain illegally. The passenger who had accused the illness he was taken to hospital, where he was declared in perfect health and arrested by the police for aiding and abetting illegal immigration. According to the newspaper they would have been five people arrested, while among those who managed to escape there is also one of the passengers who had accompanied the alleged patient to the hospital. According to the application FlightRadar24, the plane was an Airbus A320 of the Air Arabia Maroc in flight between Casablanca and Istanbul. Following the incident, 13 planes bound for Palma were diverted to other airports and 16 departing flights suffered significant delays, according to airport authorities. The airport reopened around midnight after closing about four hours.