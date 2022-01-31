Flight, plot and finale of the drama with Denzel Washington

Flight is a 2012 drama film directed by Robert Zemeckis starring Denzel Washington as an airline pilot, celebrated as a hero after a near-narrow escape from a plane crash. But not everything is as it seems … Here is the plot and ending of the film.

Directed by Robert Zemeckis, Flight is a 2012 drama film that sees Denzel Washington as protagonist William “Whip” Whitaker Sr., an alcoholic airline pilot. The film, generally critically acclaimed for both directing and Washington acting, was also well received by the public.

Flight, in fact, was made with a budget of about 31 million dollars, but it came to collect over 161 million at world box office. The story told in the film is loosely based on the plane crash of Alaska Airlines flight 261.

The plot













Airline pilot Whip Whitaker (Denzel Washington) wakes up in an Orlando hotel room after a night of sex and alcohol spent with flight attendant Katerina Márquez. The man, who must return to the command of SouthJet Flight 227 to Atlanta, to wake up completely and work off the hangover of the evening helps himself with cocaine. The flight suffers severe turbulence on take-off. The co-pilot Ken Evans takes over, while Whip is discreetly pouring vodka into his orange juice before deciding to take a nap. Whip wakes with a start as the plane swoops down. Unable to regain control of the aircraft, Whip is forced to make a controlled crash by landing in an open field, but ends up hitting his head and losing consciousness following the impact.

The pilot wakes up in a hospital Atlanta with some minor injuries and is greeted by his old friend Charlie Anderson, which represents the airline’s pilots union. The man reveals that he managed to save 96 of the 102 people aboard the aircraft, but lost two crew members and four passengers. Charlie also reveals to him that his co-pilot is in a coma. Afterwards, Whip sneaks off to smoke a cigarette and meets Nicole Maggena drug addict recovering from a recent overdose in the same hospital.

After retiring to his late father’s farm, Whip meets Charlie and the lawyer Hugh Lang (Don Cheadle), who reveal to him that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) performed a drug test while he was unconscious in the hospital. The results showed that Whip was drugged during the flight. Hugh promises to have the toxicology report canceled for technical reasons and he succeeds. Whip begins dating Nicole, but the man’s habitual use of drugs and alcohol collides with Nicole’s attempts to stay clean of the drug. Later, he attends the funeral of Katerina, the same flight attendant who died in the crash and with whom Whip had spent the night before the plane crash. At the funeral he meets a surviving crew member, Margaret, and asks her to tell the NTSB that he was sober.

Whip visits his co-pilot Ken Evans after he awakens from a coma. Evans has almost completely lost the ability to walk and may never fly a plane again. Though distraught, Evans appears to have no intention of telling the NTSB that Whip had been drinking. Nicole, meanwhile, decides to part ways with Whip after Whip can’t stay sober. Pursuing him, the media catches Whip drunk after he spontaneously drove intoxicated to the home of his ex-wife and son, both of whom resent him. He stays with Charlie until the NTSB hearing, vowing not to drink anymore. The night before the hearing, however, Charlie and Hugh move Whip to a supervised, alcohol-free hotel room. In the throes of the urge to drink and with his minibar empty, the pilot finds the door of an adjacent room open and breaks in to get some alcohol in the minibar …

The end

Paramount Pictures HD Denzel Washington in a scene from Flight

Whip is discovered by Charlie the next morning, passed out and still drunk. Harling fixes him up with cocaine. At the hearing, NTSB Chief Investigator Ellen Block explains that the root cause of the accident was a defect in the tail-tail handling system. The woman praises Whip for his valor and his abilities, noting that no other pilot has been able to land the plane in the crash test simulations. She then reveals that two empty vodka bottles were found in the plane’s trash, although the drinks were not served to the passengers, and that Whip’s blood test was ruled out for technical reasons. She then claims that the only other crew member to test positive for alcohol was Katerina. Whip stops and realizes that he cannot blame the late Katerina for his actions. He recovers and confesses, admitting that he was drunk on the day of the crash and was also drunk at the time.

Thirteen months later, a prison Whip tells his story to a group of inmates, revealing that he finally feels “free” from his achieved sobriety and is not sorry he did the right thing. Whip is seen looking at photos of Nicole, family and friends on his cell wall, along with the greeting cards he received for his first sobriety anniversary.

The ex-driver is also working hard to rebuild the relationship with his son, who goes to see him in prison and with whom things are now much better.