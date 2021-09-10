Flight: plot, cast and the true story behind the film with Denzel Washington







There are stories that allow us to reflect from a close point of view on man, his strengths and weaknesses. In the cinema, most of the time this kind of story is based on real events and people who really existed. A shining example of this type is the film Flight, directed in 2012 by the Oscar winner Robert Zemeckis. For the director of films like Back to the Future And Forrest Gump, this new work also represented a return to cinema in live action, from which he had been missing since 2000 after experiments in motion capture with Polar Express, The Beowulf Legend And A Christmas Carol.

The film, written by John Gatins, is vaguely inspired by the infamous Alaska Airlines 261 crash. On January 31, 2000, it crashed into the Pacific Ocean 2.7 miles north of California, reporting no survivors among 83 passengers and 5 crew members. The event, which shocked the whole world, was later discovered to have been caused by problems with the stabilizers. An accident also due to the lack of controls and the failure to comply with some safety regulations. Gatins and Zemeckis therefore started from this event to tell about human frailty, the sense of guilt and the awareness of what is right to do.







Extremely appreciated by critics and the public, Flight it is a solid tale of a ruinous fall and a search for new stability. Nominated for an Oscar, the film is still today a drama that offers entertainment and profound reflection. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities related to this. Continuing here in the reading it will in fact be possible to find further details relating to the plot, the cast of actors and its sequels. Finally, the main streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog will also be listed.

Flight: the plot of the film

The protagonist of the film is the pilot Whip Whitaker, man prone to vices such as alcohol and drugs. Despite this, he is a great expert in his own work, knowing every possible secret about planes and how they work. After a good night, Whip is therefore perfectly calm in taking command of a South Jet 227 departing from Orlando, Florida. There are 102 passengers on board, including Katerina, the flight attendant with whom he had spent the night. What seemed like a smooth flight soon turns into a sudden tragedy. Whip realizes that a catastrophic failure of the plane’s control surfaces is taking place.

He therefore has to deal with a series of mechanical failures that bring the plane one step away from a swooping collision near a small town. Whitaker’s experience and ingenuity, however, will lead the aircraft to a crash landing that will save most of the passengers, but things get complicated when routine investigations discover that the commander was drunk in command of the Jet. for him begins a media pillory that will bring to light all his skeletons in the closet, prompting him to understand that he needs help to get out of the situation he has thrown himself into with his own hands.

Flight: the cast of the film

Two-time Oscar winner plays alcoholic pilot Whip Whitaker Denzel Washington. He had expressed interest in the character well before the film went into production. In portraying him, the actor kept faith in his will not to drink alcohol, even if requested by the character. Despite this, his portrayal of an alcoholic is judged to be extremely realistic, and to help himself Washington gained the extra weight of a heavy drinker. The actor then also had the opportunity to take flying lessons, so as to be more credible about it. For his performance, he was then nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor, over ten years after his last nomination. In the role of Katerina Marquez, the flight attendant with whom Whip had an affair, there is instead the actress Nadine Velazquez.

Don Cheadle is attorney Hugh Lang, who will try to help Whip with his delicate trial. The famous John Goodman instead he is present in the role of Harling Mays, the drug dealer friend of Whip. Of particular importance is the character of Nicole Maggen, a drug addict with whom the protagonist embarks on a relationship. This is interpreted by Kelly Reilly, which became known thanks to this role. To get it, the actress sent the producers her own video audition, proving extremely convincing as the complex woman. Charlie Anderson, representative of the pilots union, is played by Bruce Greenwood, while Tamara Tunie is Margaret Thomason, one of the survivors of the plane crash. The Oscar winner Melissa LeoFinally, she plays Ellen Block, investigator in charge of the case.

Flight: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

It is possible to enjoy the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. Flight it is in fact available in the catalogs of Rakuten TV, Chili Cinema, Google Play, Infinity, Apple iTunes and Amazon Prime Video. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. It is good to note that in case of rental you will have only a given time limit within which to look at the title. The film is also present in the television schedule of Wednesday 5th May at 21:00 On the canal Iris.

