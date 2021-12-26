flight prices from Rome, Naples and Milan to European capitals

EasyJet, New Year’s offers: the prices of low cost airline flights from Milan, Rome and Naples for European captains

The New Year’s is almost upon us. The spread of the Omicron variant and the surge in infections will inevitably affect the ways in which the New Year’s Eve and the beginning of 2022 will be celebrated. of all restriction measures possibly envisaged in the countries of arrival.

And so last minute departures or almost, with low-cost flight carriers. Among these there is Easyjet which offers numerous opportunities. Give it Naples airport of Capodichino, it is possible to fly to Amsterdam on December 31, spending only 77.99 euros, a price that becomes 99.49 if you decide to leave on day 1.

Fly to the symbol city of the European Union, Brussels, instead it costs 47.99 euros on December 31st, while 40.99 is enough to go on New Year’s Eve to Geneva, in Switzerland, which become 28.49 if the day of departure is set for Saturday 1. E London? Reaching Gatwick airport on December 31st is worth a ticket of 32.99 euros.

Easyjet, flights from Rome and Milan

Give it Milanese airport of Malpensa, on the other hand, it is possible to leave for Amsterdam on 31 December at a cost of 47.99, three euros more than a ticket dated 1 January. And on New Year’s Day you can also fly to Denmark, with the ticket for Copenhagen at the price of 98.49 euros. Definitely cheaper London; for the capital of England the ticket costs 28.49 euros, both with departure on December 31st and January 1st. If, on the other hand, you decide to spend the beginning of 2022 in Paris, leaving on December 31st costs 56.99 euros.

Starting from Rome Fiumicino, instead, you can reach Switzerland and Geneva in exchange for € 46.99 on December 31st; London, even from the Roman port, it is decidedly economical. A ticket on the last day of the year to Gatwick Airport costs 29.49 euros. Go to the French Riviera, on the other hand, with a flight to Nice, on December 31st it costs only 69.49 euros