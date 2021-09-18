Flight, the true story of the plane crash that inspired the film with Denzel Washington

Tonight on Rai 4 it is back on the air Flight, a 2012 film directed by Robert Zemeckis that sees Denzel Washington in the role of a pilot with severe alcoholism who is forced to make a difficult plane landing to rescue his passengers, then having to face the consequences of the investigation into the incident .

As explained by screenwriter John Gantis, part of the events narrated in the film (i.e. the incident) are loosely based on the Alaska A plane crash, crashed in the Pacific Ocean after reporting a stabilizer failure on January 31, 2000.

Unlike what is seen in Flight, However, there was no survivor: the aircraft was completely destroyed in the impact with the water and this cost the lives of all 83 passengers and 5 crew members on board. As in the film, the pilots of Alaska 261 tried to implement a maneuver never attempted before: to reverse the position of the plane in order to stabilize the flight. However, the excessive wear of the “jack” of the horizontal stabilizer forced the aircraft to a fatal dive from about eight thousand meters high, reaching a speed of about three times higher than normal.

Loading... Advertisements

For more information on the film, we leave you to our review of Flight.