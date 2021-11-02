Flights (almost) free, over 6 million low cost tickets are on sale in Europe – Corriere.it

“Fly from Milan to Catania for 4.99 euros”, announces the banner of a large low cost airline. Each way, of course, taxes included and extras excluded. The figure captures the attention – with that figure you can buy a cappuccino and a brioche – and it is no coincidence that it is the element that appears most frequently in advertising campaigns. But how many are these seats really sold at ludicrous figures? It is one of the best kept secrets of airlines. But an analysis of the Corriere della Sera on the main three low-cost carriers, it estimates that around 6 million seats sold at the lowest fare in 2021. Throughout Europe.

Revenue management First, a clarification must be made: in airlines – traditional, hybrid, low cost – there is an area dedicated to “revenue management”, ie the management of revenues. Each seat on a flight does not have the same price because this varies not only on the basis of when it is purchased (close to departure the highest value is touched), but also on how quickly the plane sells and which routes we are talking about (if they are routes that need to attract customers by lowering prices or structurally they always have a sufficient number of bookings). Those who pay the minimum fare, then, in all likelihood will end up in one of the less comfortable places. To fly more comfortable you will have to pay extra, but here we are in the field of ancillary revenues.

The question of taxes Over the years, European low cost airlines – Ryanair, easyJet, Wizz Air, Volotea, Vueling, Eurowings – have often captured the attention for their fares so low that in some cases they are even lower than municipal taxes: in Italy, for example, for each passenger departing from an Italian airport, each company must pay 6.5 euros of municipal surcharge (which goes up to 7.5 euros for those taking off from Rome Fiumicino and Ciampino). Yet it is not uncommon to find tickets for a total amount of even 0.99 euros, well below taxes, and net of all the extras such as the choice of seat, priority boarding or checked baggage.

How many tickets are there Ryanair, the largest low-cost airline in Europe and the first company in Italy for passengers transported, according to information gathered from company sources, sells something like two million seats for 9.99 euros (each way) and one million for 4.99 euros. . The Hungarian Wizz Air – another particularly active low-cost rival in our country in recent months – sells a total of about half a million seats for 4.99 euros and another million for 9.99 euros. EasyJet – which is increasingly positioning itself as a “hybrid” carrier between low cost and traditional ones – has recently marketed over 300,000 seats at 9.99 euros and around one million seats at 13.49 euros (again government and airport taxes included).

Seats per flight But how many seats are sold at the minimum price per flight? It is, according to the estimates of the Courier service based on the weighted average capacity and on the flights put on sale throughout 2021, an average of 6 seats on each easyJet Airbus, 7 seats on Ryanair’s Boeing 737s and even 11 on Wizz Air’s Airbuses. These numbers, it should be noted, also follow the performance of a given route. If, for example, the AB route struggles to fill the planes, it is likely that the company will lower the price more on that market. If, on the other hand, the aircraft fills up without difficulty on the CD route (even in periods of low volumes, such as November or February) then finding seats for 4.99 euros is impossible. Almost.

