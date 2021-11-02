Flights at bargain prices? Here’s how low cost airlines do it

Right now, a Rome-Catania flight on Saturday 6 November costs 9 euros, less than a pizza Margherita, even 7 euros if the routes are reversed and we leave on November 20, perhaps for a weekend in the capital. But why i prices some flights are so “torn”, almost free if you decide to travel without even hand luggage?

Where is the profit of low cost

Yes, because it is clear that if you board even just a trolley, the cost increases, but taxes are included in the previous figures. An in-depth analysis of the Corriere della Sera has highlighted several wait: the trick is there but you can’t see it. First, the seats sold at those prices do not exceed 6 on EasyJet flights, do not exceed 7 on Ryanair flights, and go up to 11 on WizzAir aircraft. After that, the figures will gradually increase as a route fills up or there is a sudden boom in demand. And then, we must not forget that very rarely someone will really travel only in a windbreaker without carrying suitcases or personal effects. It is one of the most important “secrets” of these companies: on average, the addition of baggage costs between 20 and 30 euros, to which must be added priority boarding (sometimes including other times of your choice), to which you can add the choice of the most comfortable seat (for a fee), to which travel insurance can be added in case of problems especially with luggage. Here, one + one + one and the ticket will no longer cost 7 or 9 euros but will start from a base, at least, of 25-28 euros to go up.

However competitive prices

Let me be clear, the prices of low cost airlines currently have no rivals when compared to those of national airlines: they are worth (almost) regardless. Proof of this is the sale of tickets: according to the sources of Courier service, the Ryanair (Europe’s largest low cost airline), manages to sell almost two million seats for 9.99 euros and one million for 4.99 euros (the basic ones we talked about earlier). A similar situation for WizzAir, with 500 thousand seats sold for 4.99 euros and one million for 9.99 euros. EasyJet, on the other hand, has numbers of around 300 thousand on seats at 9.99 euros and sells one million seats for 13.49 euros. It’s all true, but we always remember that this is always the smallest part of the available seats sold: over 50% of the price of the flights has much higher figures than those mentioned (while still remaining competitive).

How it works with revenues

And then, as the companies themselves explain, the seat of each flight has extremely variable figures because it varies both on the basis of when it is purchased but also on how quickly the plane sells and which are the routes it speaks of. It is clear that, for the minimum fare, you will never end up in the front row or in the emergency exits (with more legroom): if you want them, you pay a higher price. The proof of the profits at bargain prices is given by Ryanair, which after a year and a half of losses due to the pandemic recorded the first useful half-yearly since 2019 with 39.1 million passengers in the last 6 months. It is normal for companies to return to earnings and it is also convenient for us, otherwise we will be able to say goodbye to the bargain prices that cost less than a pizza or an ice cream.