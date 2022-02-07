“Flights at pre-Covid levels in 2022” – Corriere.it

from Leonard Berberi

The number of seats offered by the companies is growing. The leap of EasyJet, Ryanair, Wizz Air and Volotea. Grant analysis expert (Oag): Italy is an increasingly market for economic carriers

The Milanese airports are preparing to return to near-normal pre-Covid at least in the first part of 2022while they could break previous records for a few weeks in the height of summer. Thanks to low cost, above all, in the clear majority at Malpensa while at Linate they see their share triple. Net, of course, of the appearance of other dangerous variants of the coronavirus. This is what emerges from the analysis that the Courier service performed on the data provided by Oag, a leading specialist company. If you go to see the seats made available by the various companies – one of the key indicators of what awaits us – from 1 January to 30 June there are reductions of “only” 10% at Linate compared to pre-Covid values ​​and 14% at Malpensa. The two airports managed by Sea do better than the European average which – in the same period – recorded a cut of 21%.

Linate At least 17 companies are expected to take off from the “Forlanini” which in the first half of the year put 2.86 million departing seats on sale (to these must be added the same number on arrival) compared to 3.17 million in the first half of 2019 (-10 % precisely). The increase compared to 2021 is 211%. The city airport shows a particular resilience. Of course, it helps that only national connections can be operated at the airport and with the EU (plus the United Kingdom and Switzerland), those that according to experts will return to “normal” values ​​first. The ranking sees Ita Airways at the top – the public airline that took over from Alitalia on 15 October last year – with over 1.5 million seats leaving, almost 53% of the total. Other companies are on the rise, especially low cost ones, which have taken part in the slots released by Alitalia (15%) as a condition imposed by the European Commission to give the go ahead for the Ita Airways project. In second place is easyJet (almost 240 thousand seats), in third place is Volotea (over 181 thousand). In fourth appears Wizz Air with almost 168,000 which surpasses British Airways. It should be noted the leap of Lufthansa which compared to 2019 increases the offer by 15% between the main company and Air Dolomiti, the Italian carrier of the German giant. Overall, the analysis of the Courier service on Oag data shows that the low cost segment at Linate went from 7.2% in 2019 to 21.6% in the first half of 2022.

Malpensa The gap between low cost and traditional flights to Malpensa is even more marked. The intercontinental airport suffers from the closure of many Asian markets (starting from China) and the still timid resumption of connections with North and South America. Despite this, the decline compared to the pre-Covid semester is contained: the void left by some non-European carriers is filled by low-cost ones. EasyJet remains first with almost 1.95 million seats offered at departure (-4% compared to 2019), Ryanair is approaching 1.2 million, increasing by 82%. Wizz Air, third step, does even more with 745,000 seats and a jump of almost 359%. Emirates is the first traditional airline at Malpensa with 261 thousand seats thanks to connections with the Dubai hub, but also direct flights to New York. And Ita Airways? Having decided to focus on Rome Fiumicino, operations at Malpensa are limited to flights to New York. The breakdown by type of offer shows how the weight of low cost at Malpensa went from 41.6% in the first half of 2019 to 61.9% in the period January-June 2022. These seats, it should be remembered, then they must be sold. For this reason, the final result will see the low-cost ones (which have higher filling rates) closer to the traditional ones. There may be some variation in the balance in the coming months, when other intercontinental markets reopen. But second John Grant, chief analyst at Oag, there is no going back. “Nowhere has there been a reversal of this trend – he says to Courier service -, so let’s get ready to see most of the European market covered by low cost and only intercontinental flights in the hands of traditional carriers. Italy is increasingly becoming a low-cost market – he adds -. This is excellent news for the traveler because prices will remain competitive throughout the year, but for traditional carriers and Ita Airways it will be an even greater challenge to face ».

