Flights canceled, airports in chaos: the reason

Almost 8 thousand flights They were deleted from airlines between 24 and 26 December, thousands more were delayed around the world. The reason is related to the health situation, given that the Omicron variant is spreading at great speed. They airports have entered a real chaos.

Thousands of flights canceled in two days: the reason

According to the Flightaware website, there were over 2,650 on December 25 flights deleted, of which 940 linked to the United States: over 6,000 those who accumulated delays. Thousands of pilots, flight attendants and other members of the various staff, in fact, were forced into isolation after coming into contact with positive people. Lufthansa, Delta and United Airlines are the first airlines to cancel many flights.

United Airlines had to cancel around 439 flights Friday 24 and Saturday 25 December, 10% of those scheduled: “The spike in Omicron cases across the country this week has had a direct impact on our crews and the people running the operations,” said the US company.

The biggest culprits for the cancellations were Chinese companies: China Eastern cut about 540 flights, over a quarter of those planned, while Air China has them deleted 267, almost a quarter of the total. The BBC reports that further delays and cancellations are also expected from Monday 27 December.

Canceled flights, New Year’s risks

The fear is that the situation could worsen in view of the New Year, given that the origin of many canceled flights there is the quarantine to which the flight and ground personnel of many companies are forced because they are positive or have come into contact with infected colleagues. This is because staff who have not tested positive, but have had contact with positive people, are required to remain in trust quarantine. By the way, here’s when the peak is expected for the Omicron variant.

Flights canceled, Ryanair suspends flights to and from an Italian airport

First cancellations of flights Ryanair in Italy: the Irish company announced that from 9 January 2022 the connections to and from theairport of Pescara, with the exception of that for Bergamo-Orio al Serio. Therefore, i flights with Brussels Charleroi, Bucharest, Frankfurt Hahn, London Stansted, Malta and Turin.

The new programming will be valid until the first days of February. At the origin of the decision, according to what is learned, there would be precisely the increase in infections. By the way: if you are sitting next to a positive person in flight is it a close contact? Is the quarantine triggered? The indications of the Government.