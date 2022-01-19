Flights canceled due to 5G risk increase. In the US, the new tlc standard could interfere with flight equipment

The company Emirates suspended its flights to Boston, Chicago, Dallas Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Newark, Orlando, San Francisco and Seattle, due to fears of possible interference from 5G technologies in the vicinity of arrival airports. For the same reason, some flights of Air India and hypothesize cancellations as well Japan Airlines and Air Nippon. The two Japanese companies would have received advice from Boeing not to fly the 777s in the US until the frequency issue has been resolved. The US carrier Delta in turn it is considering the suspension of some sections. British Airways, Korean Air and Cathay Pacific have made changes to flight plans to keep the boieng 777s, which appear to be the most vulnerable models, away from airports with 5G already in operation.

The story is not new, an arm wrestling has been going on for months between airlines and telecommunication groups to determine who has to intervene (and pay) to make the equipment and frequencies used compatible. The problem is that the 5g interferes with radio altimeters, instruments that calculate the distance from the ground of the aircraft, variable as you can imagine, crucial in the landing phases. The American giants of tlc At & T and Verizon have agreed to delay the commissioning of the 5g network in the vicinity of some airports.

Last December 21 the managing directors Jeff Knittel (Airbus America) e David Calhoun (Boeing) sent a letter to the US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to express their concerns. Verizon and AT&T they should have started using the frequency bands suspected of possible interference last December 5th, after paying billions of dollars in licenses in February 2021. The launch was postponed but now we have come to the point. Today will debut the 5g from Verizon, used by 90 million users. Fears about the possible effects of 5G have also been expressed in the past by‘French Flight Safety Authority. However, the problem is less pressing in Europe since the frequency bands used for telecommunications (again in the context of 5g connections) are less overlapping with those of aerial instruments.