Flights canceled due to Omicron variant: what’s happening

Thousands of flights canceled because of Omicron variant around the world at Christmas.

Impressive the number of flights canceled due to Covid and quarantines for on-board and ground personnel. This increases the inconvenience of travelers: not only do you worry about the variants, you make sure you have a valid green pass, but there is a serious risk of not taking that much-desired plane, due to a lack of staff. I am at least 5,600 flights canceled around the world, according to data reported by Flightaware, specialized site. But what are the risks in the long run of the Omicron variant, which spreads faster and faster?

Flights canceled due to Covid: what is happening in the world?

I am at least 5,600 commercial flights that were deleted under Christmas, and at least another ten thousand have accumulated significant delays, causing serious inconvenience to tens of thousands of passengers. Customers who have had to give up their plane, or who have arrived late to their business appointments or family reunions.

This is what emerges from the data released by the specialized site Flightaware, also cited by the agency Reuters. It should be noted that more than a quarter of these cancellations concern United States, between internal and international connections. Wanting to study the data closely:

at least 2,401 flights They were deleted on the day of Christmas Eve;

beyond 1,800 to Christmas. Of these 800 flights were towards the United States;

400 flights were canceled for Sunday 26 December;

Air China he canceled instead 264 flights, a quarter of those he had scheduled for the day of Christmas.

Flights canceled due to Omicron variant: data

The virus runs faster and faster and the Omicron variant scares all countries, including Italy, which has passed the first critical threshold in intensive care. IS



precisely because of the new variant that many flights have been canceled, due to positive cases and precautionary quarantines.

In the United States, at least three quarters of the new infections are given by the Omicron variant, which has 32 mutations in the Spike protein. On the East Coast, the percentage rises to as much as 90%. The airlines most affected by the consequences of the variant were the airline Delta, the United Airlines and the American Airlines.

Not only. In Great Britain many production chains and many transport networks are affected by the shortage of workers, many of whom are currently in quarantine. According to the estimates reported by the Corriere della Sera: one in 20 Londoners, last week, was positive for coronavirus; however, the percentage may rise to 1 in 10 early next week. In addition, record data of infections are recorded in other countries such as Italy, where Draghi has launched the new one Holidays decree, which attempts to prevent possible outbreaks during the holidays.

Canceled flights: what are the risks of the Omicron variant?

As already mentioned, it was the diffusion of the Omicron variant of the Sars-CoV-2 virus. There have been numerous companies that, overnight, found themselves having to face isolation in forty of the crew or ground operations.

Despite the first data onOmicron are experiencing a lower danger of the virus, even if you do not get to the overload of health systems, his impact it would be anyway huge. In fact, if the danger decreases, on the other hand it increases contagiousness of the virus. If intensive care were not to be blocked, at least where the percentage of the vaccinated population is high, the problem of quarantines. Because of these, many work and transport networks are facing the increasing number of quarantined workers, with already known consequences, such as thousands of canceled flights.