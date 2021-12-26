Flights canceled for Covid? That’s why it’s not all Omicron- Corriere.it’s fault

from Leonard Berberi

In two and a half days, over 7,300 canceled trips around the world. But 7 out of 10 were canceled in China and the US. And most of it not for the infected staff

More than 7,300 flights were canceled worldwide on 24, 25 and 26 December. Many of these, it has been explained these days, have been canceled due to the spread of the Omicron variant which has also ended up infecting airline personnel – pilots, flight attendants and ground – and therefore forcing home isolation. colleagues met. But an analysis of the Corriere della Sera on public numbers, on the data provided by carriers and sources reveals that, in these three days, only one in ten flights actually skipped due to the spread of the coronavirus in staff. The other nine out of ten were canceled for technical reasons, in some cases due to incorrect planning of the peak period and also due to the lack of staff who have not yet been reabsorbed after the layoffs of past messengers.

The numbers Let’s start with the numbers. The site used and often mentioned these days – FlightAware – indicates that on 24 December 2,380 flights were canceled worldwide, 2,856 at Christmas and 2:15 pm (Italian time) on 26 December 2,071, for a provisional total of 7,307. The platform obviously does not also provide the reasons. 40% of these canceled trips, however, are in China, A country that – more than one insider recalls – has seen a high number of cancellations for weeks and not due to the spread of the Omicron variant. Another 30% of missed take-offs are placed in the US. In short, seven out of ten flights were canceled in the two countries. The remaining 30% distributed in the rest of the world without particular peaks, with the exception of Japan where over 100 flights were canceled in the last day due to snow.

In the USA But even focusing on the US it turns out that the more than 2,300 cancellations from 24 to the afternoon of 26 December are not all to be attributed to the spread of the variant among the staff of the companies. Four US sources working within as many stars and stripes carriers explain in fact to the Courier service that so far the impact of Omicron has been contained so much that the estimates speak of11.1% of flights canceled in the country because pilots and flight attendants became infected or went into solitary confinement after close contact with a positive subject. This does not exclude that in the next few days Omicron may indeed become the main operational problem, but so far it is not.

The motivations What happens then in the skies? The same American sources underline that the cancellations have left the connections with Europe almost intact (there has been only some limited inconvenience for now): this is because the protections of the EU towards passengers also oblige all carriers flying to the Old Continent to pay an indemnity of 600 euros per traveler in the event of a flight canceled less than two weeks before take-off. In the United States this protection does not exist: as the US Department of Transportation recalls, airlines are not even required to pay the hotel to their travelers in the event of a connection canceled that day. Most flights, at least in the US, have been canceled due to bad weather in one part of the country, but above all due to the small number of pilots and flight attendants in the face of a network that has returned to pre-Covid levels for these days, the sources continue.

In Europe In short: many flights, few employees. The effects – the sources anticipate – should also be felt on January 2-3 when Americans return home from holidays. But the cancellations – especially on short-haul routes – will continue in the coming weeks due to the lack of staff. In Europe, cancellations – modest for now – are mainly due to the decline in bookings and restrictions which ended up emptying the planes on some destinations. The airlines of the continent therefore preferred to cancel the flights that would have taken off empty. The Omicron variant is only relevant for a very small part of the operations. Several carriers have prepared. EasyJet, for example, confirmed that it had alerted retired staff to avoid any cancellations. But insiders warn that precisely in Europe Coronavirus-exposed staff could turn into the perfect excuse to cancel flights without warning and not compensate travelers (from 200 to 600 euros depending on the length of the trip).

The companies The Courier service contacted the top eight US companies for more details. Answers prefer not to provide many numbers. Winter weather in parts of the United States and the Omicron variant have affected flight schedulesDelta Air Lines spokesperson Allison Ducote explains via email. On Christmas Day, the airline canceled 344 flights out of approximately 3,000 and we expect more than 300 to be canceled on December 26th. Our operations are running smoothly even as a series of calls for Covid-related illnesses led us to cancel some scheduled flights, adds Derek Walls, spokesman for American Airlines. Maddie Knif, of United Airlines, specifies that the cancellations of the carrier concern those within the USA, confirms that Omicron is having an impact but they are only a small portion of the 4,000,000 flights scheduled on average these days.

The weight of Covid He provides some details for Alaska Airlines. Since December we have increased the number of employees to prepare for a very intense travel period – explains a spokesperson – however some have reported having been exposed to the virus and are in quarantine at home. But how much are they really impacting on the carrier’s operations? On December 24th we had to cancel 9 flights because the crew ended up in solitary confinement and another 2 on December 25th. Eleven of the 35 flights canceled in the two days, less than one in three. JetBlue, SkyWest, Allegiant Air and Spirit did not answer questions from the Courier service at the time of publication of the article.