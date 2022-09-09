Flights diverted due to bad weather arrive in San Juan

The four flights to San Juan that were diverted this Friday due to bad weather finally arrived at the Luis Munoz Marin International Airportreported Aerostar Airport Holdings, the private operator of Puerto Rico’s main port facility.

Earlier, Nelman Nevárez Padilla, Aerostar’s director of operations, indicated that the weather conditions forced the diversion of the flights, whose arrival was scheduled for between 12:00 pm and 1:00 pm, confirmed this medium.

Nevárez Padilla indicated that Jetblue flight 503 from John F. Kennedy airport in New York, Jetblue 2132 from Punta Cana, and Frontier 110 from Orlando, They were diverted to the Rafael Hernández airport in Aguadilla. Meanwhile, American flight 1613, from Miami, was sent to Santa Cruz.

According to the executive, the diversion was part of the protocol that airlines follow when there is bad weather in an area of ​​an airport.

“This measure is temporary in nature while atmospheric conditions improve and the pilot can resume the flight to his final destination,” Aerostar anticipated in a press release.

“Aerostar urges the relatives or relatives of the passengers to stay informed through the digital platforms or the information lines of each airline”added the operator.