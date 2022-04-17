Flights, Enac’s post Covid guidelines

The National Civil Aviation Authority has updated the guidelines for operators of the aviation sector in order to facilitate a rapid return to ordinary activities after the end of the state of emergency (on 31 March last).

To fly the so-called are now sufficient basic green pass and the Ffp2 type templates, while the restrictions relating to the use of the hat boxes are removed. Enac has published an extensive document – available here – of over 40 pages which establishes rules and procedures useful for restarting the sector, respecting the safety and health of employees and passengers.

Airport operators will also have to adopt organizational and management interventions to prevent any form of crowding in all areas of the airport and during airport operations, through proper flow management and queues, effective signage and carry outsanitation and sanitation in every area of ​​the infrastructure.

“The checks on each space and path will have to take into account the expected gradual growth of traffic flows, managing queues in the most orderly way possible as volumes grow. In managing the flows, the manager must also take into consideration the fact that some passengers may decide to arrive well in advance at the airport by stopping inside the terminal for a longer time than normal. In case of any evidence of undersizing in landside areas, both in relation to the crowding of spaces and in relation to the formation of queues that interfere with orderly flows, the manager may evaluate foreclosurewith justified exceptions, permanent or limited to peak times, access and stop of companions and visitors in the terminal areas “, underlines the document.

THE ENAC DOCUMENT ON THE POST EMERGENCY

Similar procedures will have to be ordered by air carriers during the boarding and disembarking phases of the aircraft.

All passengers on national and international flights with destination Italy are obliged to report to the carrier and to the competent territorial health authority any positivity to Covid-19 diagnosed In 5 days from disembarking from the aircraft, in order to initiate contact tracing on the national territory.

With regard to arriving passengers, for example, the document stresses that “hand sanitizers and / or other disinfection products will be as widespread as possible in the terminal to encourage passengers, crews and employees to use them. The manager ensures its greater dissemination in relation to the characteristics and configuration of the critical points of its infrastructures (eg stairs, lifts, moving walkways, toilets, lounges, gates). Aircraft that are required to carry passengers / crews with suspicious symptoms they must be parked in remote areas, or in any case specially equipped to avoid any type of spread of any contagion, and special routes must be set up to avoid mixing with normal flows, or specific and adequate operating procedures must be defined for the management of these flights “.

Furthermore, according to ENAC, “the maximum occupancy on board the aircraft, without prejudice to the adoption of the following measures: boarding and disembarking operations must take place avoiding any gathering; is acquired at the time of online check-in or in any case at the time of boarding, one of the Covid-19 green certifications for vaccination, recovery or testing (so-called basic Green Pass) “.