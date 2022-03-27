Flights, European companies have transported 500 million passengers – Corriere.it

The European airlines carried nearly 500 million passengers in 2021, 39% more than the year before, but 54% less than the volumes in 2019, the latest figure not affected by the coronavirus. This is what emerges from an analysis of Corriere della Sera on the documents and financial statements of 44 airlines with headquarters in the Old Continent. The numbers also show that Russian companies are the ones that have recovered the most, in some cases exceeding the pre-Covid values. And, at the same time, they highlight the reduction of Alitalia’s specific weight from 16th place in 2019 to 25th in 2021 also considering the final two and a half months operated by Ita Airways.

The methodology For the analysis, the individual companies and, where not available, the combinations with the subsidiaries were considered (as is the case of Air France with the regional Hop division!). At the same time it was decided to compare 2019 and 2021 since 2020 has distorted every comparison not only because of the pandemic, but also because European countries have reacted with different shades of restrictions to bring down the contagion curve. This obviously also affected the operating performance of the companies based in the countries.



At the top The 2021 ranking of European airlines does not change at its top, but sees changes soon thereafter. Ryanair, the continent’s leading low cost company and the second largest low cost company in the world (after the American Southwest), rIt is firmly first with 79.4 million passengers in the period 1 January-31 December (the company shows data for its financial year starting in April). In second placethanks to the minor restrictions, jump Turkish Airlines with just under 45 million passengers on board. A leap that pushes easyJet back to third place – compared to 2019Ryanair’s direct rival that closed 2021 with 36.5 million passengers.

The ranking F.uori from the podium remains on the fourth Lufthansa step (the airline, not the group) with just over 23.5 million passengers. While Air France (21.8 million) comes followed by Wizz Air (21.7 million) and by the Russian Aeroflot (21.4 million). This dynamic hides it bypassing of the Hungarian low cost to the detriment of British Airways which has suffered a lot from the restrictions of the London government: the English giant was sixth in 2019 and closed the past year in 14th place (just under 10.5 million), even slightly surpassed by Iberia (10.6 million) which belongs to the same holding, Iag.

The data of Alitalia-Ita And in Italy? The main company in the country, Alitalia stopped flying on 14 October, giving way to Ita Airways. The analysis of the Courier service on the confidential documents deposited in Parliament shows that adding up the passengers carried from the old airline in the first nine and a half months to those of the new company in the further two and a half months – even if they are technically two different companies – an aggregate of approximately 6.3 million travelers emerged, since it worsens, albeit slightly, compared to 2020, and falls by 71% compared to pre-Covid values. This also explains why the specific weight of Alitalia – taking into account the flows of European airlines only – both went from around 2% in 2019 to 1.3% in 2021 (also considering the two and a half months of Ita).

The Russian exception How are the companies positioned in the comparison with 2019? Here the surprise Russia emerges, driven by the strong “domestic” market, that is, of flights within a country that has significant dimensions: few companies in Moscow and the surrounding area are still negative on the levels before the coronavirus, because in general in the European context there are only five airlines, over one million customers per year that have transported more people than in 2019 and they are all Russian. The record is Smartavia (+ 79%), Pobeda (+ 40%), S7 (+ 27%) and Aurora (+ 2%). Immediately after there are only minus signs and even in this case the lower drops are of Russian companies: Red Wings (-3%), Ural (-4.4%), Utair (-8%) and Rossiya (-14%). The first non-Russian is the Spanish low cost Volotea (-22.4%).

Compared to 2019 The drops of other low cost ones are heavier: Wizz Air closed with -45.4% compared to 2019, Ryanair with -48%, Vueling with -54%, easyJet with -62%. “Traditional” carriers are even worse: if Turkish Airlines sells 40%, Iberia scores -53%, Air France -59%, KLM -60%, Lufthansa -67%, British Airways even -78%. The worst, among the companies analyzed since Courier service appears to be Level, the low-cost division of the Iag holding with -95% compared to 2019.

Forecasts Widening the gaze Iata, the main international airline association, estimates that in 2021 the number of passengers in the world was 53% lower than in 2019so the European average was in line with the global one. The international segment fared worse (-73%). In 2022, experts expect a progressive approach to the values ​​of 2019, touching the -17% on pre-Covid levelsthe -6% in 2023 and surpassing the volumes of 2019 by 3% in 2024. But we will have to wait until 2025 to see an effective return also of international flows.

