flights from 5 euros for travel in November and December

If you are thinking of planning the ski holiday or reuniting with your relatives for the holiday season, Ryanair gives you one more reason to pack your bags.

Indeed, all travelers will be able to take advantage of 24 hours special on the website of the low-cost company. Starting from 10 November it will in fact be possible to book many national and international routes for 5 euros (one way) to leave until December 15, from many Italian airports. Difficult to choose among the many European destinations proposed by Ryanair, to be rediscovered among snow-covered landscapes and Christmas markets.

To breathe the magical atmosphere of this period, the northern Europe it is the destination par excellence. Here are some of the most evocative Christmas markets in the world, able to attract thousands of visitors from every continent. A special combination made of snow-covered houses, festive garlands, elves and flavors of all kinds, able to conquer even those who no longer believe in Santa Claus.

Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, starting from the last days of November, it is dressed up with a sensational Christmas tree and hundreds of lights that color the central square of the Cathedral and the streets of the center. Reachable from the airports of Venice and Treviso, it is the ideal destination for those who want to experience the magic of Christmas firsthand.

Alternatively, you can reach Tallinn, Estonia, which dresses up until the beginning of January. The main square will be the stage for a suggestive Christmas market, with many kiosks set up around a majestic tree, whose construction has been repeated since 1441, making it one of the oldest Christmas trees in Europe.

Finally, how not to mention Vienna, the European capital with a timeless charm, even more unforgettable during the Christmas holidays. For over seven centuries the city has been animated by the Wiener Christkindlmark, the Viennese market of Bambin Gesù. Dating back to the end of the thirteenth century, this market still manages to charm its visitors with Christmas decorations, crafts, sweets and hot drinks.

As already mentioned, Ryanar’s flash offer leaves no room for further hesitation: the offer ends Wednesday 10 November at midnight, assuming places are available for that long.