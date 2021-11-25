Flights from Olbia for one euro, Volotea’s offer for Black Friday

One euro flights from Olbia.

The Black Fiday arrives in Olbia and also the airlines offer discounts and offers for on flights from Costa Smeralda airport to Italian destinations. In fact, for some years now the Black Friday discounts no longer concern only electronics or clothing products, but embrace all sectors and in this case it therefore becomes an unmissable opportunity for those who have plan a trip.

Among the many offers certainly stands out that of Volotea which offers return flights for 1 euro each way from Olbia. Among the destinations included in the offer we find Ancona, Bologna, Milan Bergamo, Naples, Turin, Venice and Verona. Tickets are already available and can be purchased on the company’s website.

The Black Friday.

The Black Friday, the day of discounts and special offers that falls on the day following Thanksgiving in the United States, Thanksgiving (fourth Thursday in November), this year next Friday 26th November.

From the stars and stripes tradition, Black Friday has become a widespread custom also in Europe but it is Italy is the country where “Black Friday” is most successful, with a propensity to buy and an estimated spending budget higher than the rest of Europe and growing year after year.