Flights of the Dominican company Red Air continue to be suspended after the accident

Santo Domingo, DR.

The flight operations of the Dominican airline Red Air continue to be suspended after the accident of one of its aircraft, last June 22 in the city of Miamiin which 7 passengers were slightly injured, including a pregnant woman.

Flights are suspended until conclude the investigations carried out by the North American authorities and the Dominican Republic to establish the origin of the accident.

“We still don’t have established dates for the day that the ban on flying will be lifted, but now we can’t just keep waiting,” emphasized RED AIR’s Director of Public Relations, Henry Coradin.

However, to meet pending reservations, the airline council agreements to make special flights with associated airlines and provide service to passengers who were stranded after the mishap of the flight.

On the other hand, the authorities of the aviation industry, both from the United States and the Dominican Republic, continue to investigate the case in order to establish what the causes of the accident were.

In the first report of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), determined that the MD-82 flight 203 aircraft suffered a collapse of the main landing gear on the left side. It is recalled that when the aircraft left Las Américas International Airport, and was about to land at Miami International Airport, USA, when its landing gear collapsed and the aircraft deviated.

As a result of the awkward landing the plane caught firedestroying a communications tower next to a small Miami airport building.

Red Air made three daily flights departing from the Las Américas terminal, José Francisco Peña Gómez, to the city of Miami, Florida. The Dominican airline has a fleet of four MD-82 aircraft from the 1980s. With capacity each of 140 passengers.

Its flights before its situation had been well accepted by users in the commercial aviation market due to the punctuality of its flights and the low costs of its fares.

The RED AIR airline has been operating regular flights on the Santo Domingo-Miami route, United States, for more than seven months. leaving and returning through the Las Américas terminal, José Francisco Peña Gómez, with regular flights.

The company said that a commission of technicians from the CIAA Air Accident Investigation Commission, an appendix body of the JAC Civil Aviation Board and the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC) work in collaboration with the North American authorities to establish the causes of the aircraft accident.