Flights take big detours to avoid Russian airspace

The new way to get to Asia without flying over Russian airspace 0:40

(CNN) ––Since Russia closed its airspace to airlines from dozens of countries at the end of February ––in response to sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine–– nearly 400 flights that previously passed through the country en route must now make diversions and take a longer way, according to Flightradar24.

Instead of crossing Russian airspace, some flights from Europe to Asia are passing through the country’s south or, in some cases, taking a painfully long route over the Arctic. And Russia is huge: it is the largest country on the planet. Larger than the continent of Antarctica.

These new routes imply more flight time for passengers and crew, more distance in the journeys and, therefore, more fuel burned. Which in turn means more emissions are produced that contribute to global warming.

Russia would be planning a cyber attack, experts say 1:09

The impact of longer flights

For example, Japan Airlines flight JL43, from Tokyo to London, uses a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, which burns approximately 2,300 gallons of fuel per hour. Now that flight, which is due to divert and heads east over the North Pacific, Alaska, Canada and Greenland, added 2.4 hours to its travel time and likely burned about 5,600 more gallons of fuel. Which represents an increase of 20%.

That means flight JL43 could be emitting an additional 54,000 kilograms, or 60 tons, of planet-warming carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, according to calculations by Paul Williams, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Reading, for CNN. That’s the same amount of carbon dioxide from an average car that travels 140,000 miles, or almost six times around the planet.

Williams said the exact rate of fuel burn depends on the aircraft’s weight, altitude and airspeed. And he explained that some of those variables are unknown. These calculations also do not take into account the warming effect of other greenhouse gas emissions or condensation trains from flights.

“Naturally, many people when they think about aviation and climate focus on CO2 emitted,” Williams told CNN. “But it’s actually much worse than that. CO2 is actually just the tip of the iceberg. The additional flight time creates much more warming than the miles I gave you because they only take CO2 into account, not the other effects.” not related to the effects of CO2″.

Dan Rutherford, director of aviation and maritime programs at the International Council on Clean Transportation, told CNN that Williams’ calculations “seem reasonable.”

“If anything, it’s underestimating the likely impact because, at the margin, long-haul flights are even more fuel-intensive with the extra distance because they ‘burn fuel to carry fuel,’ in industry parlance,” Rutherford said.

In other words, it’s a vicious cycle that consumes a lot of fuel: it takes more fuel to carry the weight of more fuel.

This is what the Russian invasion of Ukraine looks like from space 1:33

Diversion of flights by Russia and global warming

According to Flightradar24, the aircraft tracking service, there are a limited number of flights, mostly Finnair flights, that take the polar route around Russia. Others opt for a southern path.

Lufthansa flight LH716, from Frankfurt to Tokyo, for example, has added nearly an hour to its flight time. The Airbus A340 aircraft typically burns around 2,000 gallons of fuel per hour. Which could mean the extra flight time burns another 1,428 gallons of fuel.

That’s an additional 13,710 kilograms of planet-warming emissions. The same amount emitted by an average car driving 5,471 kilometers, or almost twice as far around the world.

Rutherford calculated that if Russian airspace remains closed for much longer, the global aviation carbon inventory may increase by as much as 1%.

That figure seems very low. But, air travel is a significant contributor to the climate crisis and accounted for more than 2% of global carbon dioxide emissions in 2018, according to the Environmental and Energy Study Institute. The center notes that if the aviation industry had its own country, it would rank No. 6 in carbon emissions.

“[Sin embargo]I think it’s a marginal impact that governments shouldn’t consider when setting policy regarding the invasion of Ukraine,” Rutherford told CNN. “It is a small price to pay to defend global democracy and the international rule of law, in my personal opinion.”

Air travel can account for a large portion of a person’s carbon footprint. For example, a one-way intercontinental flight between Hong Kong and San Francisco emits more carbon dioxide than the activities of an average Briton, or those of 10 people living in Ghana, over the course of a year, according to a 2020 analysis published today. in the magazine Nature. “Fly less” is often the first line of expert advice for people looking to reduce their climate impact.

Although the aviation industry is struggling to get carbon out of the way, Williams said he expects aviation emissions to only increase over time.

“Aviation is having a harder time decarbonizing than the rest of the economy,” he said. “Because the plane needs so much power to generate the thrust, it’s really problematic to move away from fossil fuels. Therefore, aviation is a small part of the puzzle at the moment. But, in the coming decades it will grow as a fraction of global emissions.”

But right now, additional emissions are unavoidable, Williams said. There are no other options for flights than to take the long way around Russia.

Fossil fuel dependency

Airlines can invest in new, more efficient aircraft and switch to sustainable aviation fuels, Rutherford said. But those are long-term solutions. Short-term strategies are limited.

“The additional fuel use and emissions, and also the additional cost of fuel due to higher oil prices in general, are basically inescapable for airlines,” Rutherford said. “In addition to paying more, they may reduce payload (passengers or transportation) at the expense of some revenue, or they may cancel the flight.”

In February, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said “current events” showed the world was too reliant on fossil fuels, calling them “a dead end.”

A recent UN climate report noted that unless global warming is drastically reduced, billions of people and other species will no longer be able to adapt to the irreversible changes caused by fossil fuel emissions.

Rutherford said he expects “renewed interest in the development of alternative fuels in shipping and aviation, to distance those industries from Russian energy exports.”

“This war in particular is causing a broad rethink about ditching fossil fuels,” he said.