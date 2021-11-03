Flights to the Christmas markets, the new Ryanair offers from 4.99 euros! All useful information.



Coming from Ryanair new unmissable offers of discounted flights to reach the main ones locations in Europe of the Christmas markets. Opportunities not to be missed, even to organize your trip for the Bridge of the Immaculate Conception of 8 December.

After the offer at the end of October, now comes a new one, with many more flights discounted departing from the Italian airports served by the low cost airline. There new offer is valid until November 14th and even if the launch price is 16.99 euros per flight, in reality there are many at much lower prices, even from 4.99 euros each way. Here is everything you need to know and the offers to take right away.

Flights to the Christmas markets, Ryanair’s new offers not to be missed

You have time until next November 14th to book yours discounted flight with Ryanair to reach the main ones city ​​of Christmas markets in Europe. Wooden houses overflowing with handicrafts, toys and delicious specialties, the scent of cinnamon and ginger, mulled wine to warm up and the fairytale setting of historic cities decorated for Christmas. A truly special atmosphere that we can experience again this year, with the return of the Christmas markets that were suspended last year due to the pandemic.

Vaccines and Green pass have allowed the reopening of trips to Europe and the reopening of many places and events, always in compliance with anti-contagion regulations. Crossing our fingers on the evolution of the Covid pandemic in Europe in the coming weeks – we are seeing an increase in infections currently under control – we can start with the Green pass in our pocket and go almost anywhere. At the moment, i Countries with a high increase in infections and a critical situation in hospitals – where it is preferable not to travel – is there Bulgaria, the Romania and the Latvia. In the latter country has returned the lockdown.

To buy airline tickets at discounted prices with new offers from Ryanair from flights to Christmas markets in Europe you have time until November 14th. Offers are to travel from 1st to 31st December, in the middle of the Christmas season. Terms and conditions apply and flights on offer are subject to availability.

We also remember that the rates shown are basic, which means that only light hand luggage is included in the price. If you also want to bring a trolley with you, you must purchase priority boarding which generally costs 10 euros each way. Before buying, therefore, evaluate and compare Ryanair rates on hand luggage.

The flights on offer in detail

Here are Ryanair’s discounted flights to book now for travel in December 2021 in European cities of Christmas markets.

On offer from the airport of Ancona two flights depart at a discounted price from 7.99 euros: one for Brussels (Charleroi) and one for Krakow. Instead, from Bari leaves a flight to Warsaw (Modlin) from 7.99 euros.

From the airport of Bologna the following flights are on offer: from 4.99 euros for Billund (Denmark), Bratislava, Bucharest (Otopeni), Katowice, Oradea and Sibiu; from 7.99 euros for Wroclaw, Krakow, Nuremberg, Warsaw (Modlin) e Vienna. So the flights from 9.99 euros for Brussels (Charleroi), Budapest, Colony and Copenhagen and Prague. So two fly by 12.99 euros for Berlin Brandenburg And Stockholm (Arlnada).

From Genoa there are two flights from 4.99 euros direct to Brussels (Charleroi) and Bucharest (Otopeni).

We would like to point out, then, the offers of low cost flights from the airport of Milan Bergamo: flights from 4.99 euros for Bratislava, Oradea, Oslo (Torp) and Timisoara. Then, a flight from 6.74 euros for Vienna. So the flights from 7.99 euros for Billund, Wroclaw, Bucharest (Otopeni), Colony, Gdansk, Düsseldorf (Weeze), Gothenburg Landvetter, Katowice, Luxembourg, Poznan and Warsaw (Modlin). So, the flights from 9.99 euros for Brussels (Charleroi), Budapest, Krakow, Eindhoven, Frankfurt (Main), Poznan, Stockholm (Arlnada) And Vilnius. One flight from 12.99 euros leaves from Bergamo for Berlin Brandenburg.

From Milan Malpensa flights are on offer from 4.99 euros for Aarhus (Denmark), Bucharest (Otopeni), Sibiu. Then, a flight from 6.24 euros for Vienna and one from 7.99 euros for Kaunas. So two flights from 9.99 euros for Berlin Brandenburg And Brussels Zaventem.

From Naples a flight from 7.99 euros to Bucharest (Otopeni) and one from 12.99 euros for Prague.

Leaving from Pisa a flight from 4.99 euros to Bucharest (Otopeni), three flights from 7.99 euros directed to Wroclaw, Brussels Zaventem and Brussels (Charleroi). So flights from 9.99 euros to Budapest, Krakow, Eindhoven and Prague.

From Rome Ciampino we point out the flights: from 4.99 euros for Billund and from 5 € for Eindhoven And Vienna. Then two flights from 7.99 euros for Bratislava and Bucharest (Otopeni). So, the flights from 9.99 euros for Budapest And Frankfurt (Hahn).

Instead, from Rome Fiumicino I’m on offer a 8 euro flight to Vienna and one from 12.99 euros for Brussels Zaventem.

From Turin we report the flights from 7.99 euros for Budapest And Krakow; from 9.99 euros for Brussels (Charleroi) And Copenhagen.

For more information on offers for Christmas markets: https://www.ryanair.com/it/it/pianifica-il-viaggio/esplora/mercatini-di-natale