Flights will become even more expensive, according to IATA president

Willie Walsh claimed that Heathrow Airport should have been “better prepared”.

The prices of plane tickets will rise “without a doubt” due to the increase in fuel costs, warned one of the highest authorities of the airline industry.

Oil prices have soared at a time when economies are reeling from the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

These costs will be passed on to consumerssaid Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The former CEO of British Airways also considered that Heathrow airport “should have been better prepared” to avoid a recent disruption in its services.

