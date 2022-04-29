Flip flops sandals and summer dresses, a combination that never fails

The flip flop sandals they are eternal subject of debate, or you love them or you hate them. There is no middle ground when it comes to this controversial shoe. Twenty years ago, it was flip flops inseparable from Paris Hilton, the It Girl of original fashion. And believe us when we tell you that the beach wasn’t the only place she wore a pair of flip flops encrusted with diamonds

Now that flip flops are back with a bang for 2022 (in a variety of vibrant colors), best dressed street style have decided to adopt them in their wardrobes even with tailor suits to go to the office. So if you’re wondering, yes, they’re not just worn with Juicy Couture velvet pants anymore, nor are they worn when leaving the pool wrapped in a towel. No matter where you are in the world, if it’s hot it’s time to take out the flip flops comfortable you have to combine them with the dresses summer badge.

There are some keys to wearing flip flops sandals and dresses. Think of those light designs, almost flush with the floor, with a bohemian soul like the ones I wore Sienna Miller in his youth. Or maybe that shirt of your boyfriend slightly oversized that is limit of not being able to be a dress. Although our grandmothers would not approve of them and would never set foot in a restaurant with them, the rules have changed. take your flip flops more colorful with maxi dresses, shirt dresses and the knitted fabric models that are also useful under layers in winter.

How to combine flip flops sandals and dresses in Spring-Summer 2022?

Flip flop sandals and knitted maxi dresses

Danes have started wearing these sandals and the rest of the world has taken notice. Photo: Acielle / StyleDuMonde

A good way to buy intelligently, taking into account that the environment needs it, is to select pieces that will serve you for more than one season. The knitted dresses like this one, they work so well with a green flip flops throughout the summer and also with some high foot effect bootsly a warm coat in winter. We are sure that you will repeat it for years.

Flip flop sandals and midi knitted dresses