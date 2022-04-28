Flip flops with low heels, fashion to wear in the office in summer 2022

Can there be a design? flip flop sandals that becomes more synonymous with elegance and femininity than those that have kitten heels? It was at Haute Couture Week when we learned that this typology of heel it was going to reformulate the codes of sophistication and delicacy in terms of dress in the present year. Although it is true that the footwear of dizzying heights promised to throw us off balance, not all of us are lovers of imposing and exuberant creations such as platforms.

Also, although in this Spring-Summer 2022 maximalism has gained more ground than ever with extremely thick soled flip flops, impeccable lines will be victorious. The releases of low heel (or kitten heel) They position themselves as shoes more exquisite for the spring and summer period, so, for sure, they manage to sneak into the dressing rooms of the women who best champion the classic and timeless style on the asphalt.

It is a type of footwear closely related to office uniforms, since it is usually worn together with pieces of sartorial inspiration, as well as complements and accessories that are observed, mostly, in work environments (or similar). Even so, any fashion expert who intends to transfer it to daily looks, will be able to do so with total security, as it will be a safe bet.

Flip flops sandals with low heels are a trend in Spring-Summer 2022

These low and remarkably functional heels have come back from the 1950s. It was around that time that legends like Audrey Hepburn wanted to make the kitten heels a hallmark of their own identity, turning them into authentic objects of desire for lovers of trends.

Without a doubt, even today they remain synonymous with glamor and femininity. Michael Kors has been one of the firms that, in addition to betting on this type of heel on the catwalk, has decided to add it to its flip flops. Then, fashionistas began to see themselves sheathed in them (including, of course, the variant flip flops), leading them to the top of the trends retro that star in the stylistic scene today.